Police Feed Accused 10 Kg Bananas After He Swallows Locker Key In Custody

A man who was in police custody at Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli police station allegedly swallowed a locker key while in custody over a missing minor case.



The accused named Karthik, also known as Ramu, allegedly swallowed a locker key while being questioned at Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli police station. He was in police custody in connection with the case of a missing minor girl from Gangondanahalli, according to an NDTV report.

Missing Minor Case Leads Police To Accused

After the girl went missing, her parents filed a complaint with the police. Investigators then began searching for the accused and traced him using mobile tower location data, the report said, quoting police.

Accused Allegedly Swallows Locker Key During Interrogation

During questioning, Karthik allegedly swallowed a locker key after police warned him that he could face charges under the POCSO Act.

The incident caused panic at the police station, following which the accused was taken to a private hospital for treatment, according to NDTV.

Police Feed Accused Bananas To Recover Swallowed Key

He stayed in the hospital under police watch for three days. During this time, he was reportedly fed around 10 kg of bananas to help the swallowed key pass out naturally through digestion, sources said.

Police later recovered the key after it was excreted. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

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