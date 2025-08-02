Pragya Thakur Acquitted In Malegaon Blast Case, Alleges Torture By Investigators

Former BJP MP Pragya Thakur, recently acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, claimed on Saturday that investigating officers pressured her to name several prominent leaders. She said the officers asked her to mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ram Madhav, and Indresh Kumar.

Thakur stated that she refused to take any names during the investigation. She added that investigators tortured her to force these statements. “They said, ‘Take these names and we won’t beat you,’” she told the media, claiming she faced illegal detention in a hospital.

Pragya Thakur and Six Others Acquitted by NIA Court

The NIA special court in Mumbai acquitted Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, and five others in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court ruled that the prosecution had not provided “reliable and cogent evidence” against the accused. The blast, which took place in Maharashtra’s Malegaon town in 2008, had killed six people and injured over 100. The court observed that “no religion teaches violence” and held that terrorism has no religion. The verdict came after nearly 16 years of legal proceedings and multiple investigations by central and state agencies.

Thakur Welcomes Verdict, Calls It Victory of Saffron and Truth

After the acquittal, Pragya Thakur said that her release marked a “victory of Sanatan and the truth.” Speaking to reporters, she added, “Today Bhagwa has won, justice has won. Whoever insulted bhagwa, God will punish them.” Thakur said she would write a detailed account of the torture and threats she allegedly faced during the investigation. She emphasized that she lived in Gujarat and believed that was the reason why the officials wanted her to take PM Modi’s name. Thakur said she resisted all pressure and did not name anyone during interrogation.

Lt Col Purohit Thanks Court, Says He Will Continue Serving Nation

Lt Col Prasad Purohit also welcomed the NIA court’s verdict. He stated that he remained committed to serving the country as before. “No investigating agency is wrong; it is the people serving in these agencies who are wrong,” he said. He urged that people must ensure those who misuse power do not rise in the system and cause innocent people to suffer. Purohit said the verdict cleared his name and restored his faith in the judicial process. He affirmed that he would serve the nation with the same dedication as always.

