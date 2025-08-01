Home > India > President Of India Attends The Convocation Ceremony Of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

President Of India Attends The Convocation Ceremony Of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the 45th convocation ceremony of (Indian Institute of Technology) IIT, Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Dhanbad.

President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the 45th convocation ceremony of (Indian Institute of Technology) IIT, Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Dhanbad. This convocation happened on August 01, 2025, Friday, according to PTI. According to The Hindu, the President of India asked the students to apply their knowledge for the greater good. The President also asked the students to lead with empathy, innovation and ethics in addressing contemporary challenges. The Hindu stated that 1,880 students received degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. 

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has a glorious legacy of nearly 100 years: President of India

Addressing the students, the President lauded the glorious legacy of nearly 100 years of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. According to Mrs Murmu, this institute was established to produce trained experts in the field of mining and geology. The President added this institute has expanded its academic fields and has also become a leading centre of higher education and research in various spheres. As per the President, this institute has played an important role when it comes to technological development and innovation. The President was happy that IIT Dhanbad has developed an ecosystem where the objectives of education and innovation are aligned with the needs and aspirations of people. 

IIT-ISM has an important role in the overall development of the country: President of India

The President of India said that IIT-ISM has an important role in the overall development of the country. Apart from preparing excellent engineers and researchers, she said, this institute also has to create compassionate, sensitive and purposeful professionals. Appreciating the institute, Mrs Murmu said that the future of our country is getting shaped through the commitment of institutions like IIT-ISM. The President said that cutting-edge research and innovation are being promoted in these institutes.

Also read: The Honourable President Of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Will Attend A Special Screening Of Tanvi The Great At Rashtrapati Bhavan.

