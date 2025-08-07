Protest Against New Trainee Policy Of Himachal Govt, Demands Its Roll Back

The SYUA supporters on Wednesday staged a protest against the new trainee policy of the Himachal Pradesh government in the Nahar area of the Sirmaur district.

The Protest was taken out under the banner of the Sirmaur Youth Unemployed Association (SYUA), demanding that the state government withdraw the new job trainee policy.

Sirmaur Youth Unemployed Association Demands Rollback Of the New Policy

Sirmaur Youth Unemployed Association General Secretary, Manoj, said that we strongly oppose the new job trainee policy. The government will have to withdraw this policy at any cost. “This is a direct exploitation of the youth. In the last three years, no recruitment has been conducted through HPRCA, “He added.

A member of the Association also said, “No employment has come in the last two years. The youth need to be aware, and this state government needs to be pushed back.”

The Himachal Pradesh Government has launched a new policy, aiming to end the ad-hoc system and ensure regularisation of employees after two years in the state.

After facing backlash on the new trainee policy, the state government clarified that the aim of the new trainee policy was to make the system smoother, efficient and effective.

Himachal Government Assures No Termination Of Trainee After Two Years

“No provision is present in the new policy that will terminate the services of any trainee after two years, “The government added.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has been demanding the rollback of the policy in favour of youth.

