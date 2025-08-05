LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government

‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government

BJP state spokesperson and MLA Balbir Verma alleged that a Congress leader in Rampur Bharapur panchayat was involved in transporting tonnes of construction material, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, and cement, using scooters and small vehicles.

BJP MLA Balbir Verma (Photo Credit- ANI)
BJP MLA Balbir Verma (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 5, 2025 16:16:36 IST

A bizarre case of sand and gravel being transported on motorcycles has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, triggering sharp allegations of large-scale corruption from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has demanded a high-level inquiry into what it claims is a multi-crore scam under the patronage of the ruling Congress government.

What did the BJP state spokesperson said?

Addressing the media in Shimla, BJP state spokesperson and MLA Balbir Verma alleged that a Congress leader in Rampur Bharapur panchayat was involved in transporting tonnes of construction material, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, and cement, using scooters and small vehicles. He further claimed that fake bills were generated and payments were made to the contractor from government funds.
“In Rampur Bharapur panchayat of Sirmaur, tonnes of sand, gravel, and other material were allegedly transported using scooters and motorcycles, and fake bills were raised to draw payments from the state treasury,” said Balbir Verma, speaking to the media.

What details were revealed by the BJP state spokesperson?

He pointed out that two trips made by motorcycle HP-71-5062 reportedly transported 17.80 metric tonnes. In contrast, another motorcycle HP-71-6233 carried eight metric tonnes in two visits, a claim that has been backed by documents obtained through RTI (Right to Information).

Further highlighting the scale of alleged irregularities, Verma said a small goods vehicle with only 945 kg capacity bearing registration number HP-71-4878 was shown transporting 21.70 metric tonnes of gravel.
“The corruption didn’t stop there. Identical bills were cleared under the same contractor’s name. Bill numbers 154 and 152 show the same quantity and material, sand, gravel, and crushed stone dispatched and paid for,” he added.

Calling it “a scam nurtured under the protection of the ruling Congress party,” Verma demanded a high-level inquiry, claiming it could expose corruption worth crores.

“If a high-level investigation is ordered, this act of fraud will uncover a scam worth crores,” Verma stated.
The BJP has urged the state government to take immediate cognisance of the issue and ensure accountability for what it describes as “systematic loot” of public funds under the present regime. 

(Except for the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, with inputs from ANI)

Tags: BJP MLA Balbir VermaHimachal Pradesh Congress governmentHimachal Pradesh news

RELATED News

Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Uttarkashi Cloudburst : 4 Killed In Flast Flood, Several Buildings Swept Away
PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building
West Bengal: Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized From A Flat
Kalyan Banerjee Attacks Mahua Moitra After Resigning As TMC Chief Whip

LATEST NEWS

Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins
US Immigration Slammed For Barring Trans Sports Competitors
Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”
Russia Ends Moratorium on Nuclear‑Capable Intermediate‑Range Missiles Days After Trump Moves US Submarines
WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!
EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?
What Is Legionnaires’? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC, Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Infected
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions
Rising Star: Lash Legend’s Big Moment at WWE Evolution
‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government
‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government
‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government
‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?