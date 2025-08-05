‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government

A bizarre case of sand and gravel being transported on motorcycles has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, triggering sharp allegations of large-scale corruption from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has demanded a high-level inquiry into what it claims is a multi-crore scam under the patronage of the ruling Congress government.

What did the BJP state spokesperson said?

Addressing the media in Shimla, BJP state spokesperson and MLA Balbir Verma alleged that a Congress leader in Rampur Bharapur panchayat was involved in transporting tonnes of construction material, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, and cement, using scooters and small vehicles. He further claimed that fake bills were generated and payments were made to the contractor from government funds.

“In Rampur Bharapur panchayat of Sirmaur, tonnes of sand, gravel, and other material were allegedly transported using scooters and motorcycles, and fake bills were raised to draw payments from the state treasury,” said Balbir Verma, speaking to the media.

What details were revealed by the BJP state spokesperson?

He pointed out that two trips made by motorcycle HP-71-5062 reportedly transported 17.80 metric tonnes. In contrast, another motorcycle HP-71-6233 carried eight metric tonnes in two visits, a claim that has been backed by documents obtained through RTI (Right to Information).

Further highlighting the scale of alleged irregularities, Verma said a small goods vehicle with only 945 kg capacity bearing registration number HP-71-4878 was shown transporting 21.70 metric tonnes of gravel.

“The corruption didn’t stop there. Identical bills were cleared under the same contractor’s name. Bill numbers 154 and 152 show the same quantity and material, sand, gravel, and crushed stone dispatched and paid for,” he added.

Calling it “a scam nurtured under the protection of the ruling Congress party,” Verma demanded a high-level inquiry, claiming it could expose corruption worth crores.

“If a high-level investigation is ordered, this act of fraud will uncover a scam worth crores,” Verma stated.

The BJP has urged the state government to take immediate cognisance of the issue and ensure accountability for what it describes as “systematic loot” of public funds under the present regime.

