LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

A 56-year-old tech professional in Hyderabad lost Rs 2.92 crore in a WhatsApp-based trading scam.

Hyderabad techie scammed of Rs 2.9 Crore (AI IMAGE)
Hyderabad techie scammed of Rs 2.9 Crore (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 26, 2026 13:22:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

WHATSAPP SCAM HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old software professional from Ramanthapur lost Rs 2.92 crore after falling for a fake trading platform. He told police that a few months ago, someone added him to a WhatsApp group called “Riding the Wind Club Discussion Group.” It looked legit, run by people like Anika Sharma and a few others. They kept posting stock tips, IPO offers, and even screenshotted profits that looked like easy money. He started believing them. Pretty soon, the group convinced him to invest using their “trading platforms.”

Hyderabad Cyber Fraud

He began with little amounts just to test the waters then watched fake profits pile up on the dashboard. That pulled him in deeper. Before long, he was persuaded to join their so-called “VIP trading” programs. These promised things like exclusive IPO access, high returns, and even zero-interest credit, all of which made the deal sound even sweeter.

Everything changed when he tried to cash out. Suddenly, withdrawals stopped working, and the scammers claimed his money was locked up in IPOs or had to cover some made-up loan repayments.

You Might Be Interested In

Inside the WhatsApp Scam That Cost a Hyderabad Techie Crores

Police say the constant stream of “success stories” and manipulated profit screenshots were all part of the trap. At first, those small fake profits built a sense of trust enough to make him believe the platform was real.

After seeing the purported profits, the victim was then persuaded to invest bigger amounts and participate in “VIP trading” schemes. These guaranteed IPO allotment, higher-than-average returns and even interest-free credit facilities further lured the victim to invest, according to The Indian Express report.

Hyderabad WhatsApp Scam Exposed: Fraudsters Use Fake Trading Apps

As a result, the victim ended up depositing Rs 2.92 crore in accounts connected with the fraudulent trading software. But problems arose when he tried to withdraw his money. The scammers refused to honour withdrawal requests, stating that the funds were invested in IPOs or had to be repaid against some purported loan facilities.

The victim realised he had been duped, and lodged a complaint with the police. The cyber crime police have filed a case and are investigating the matter to trace the accused and trace the money, according to The Indian Express report. The police are investigating the IP addresses of the fraudsters and blocking the accounts.

MUST READ: Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hyderabad newsHyderabad Techielatest viral newstrending newsWhatsapp scam

RELATED News

SWISS Flight Engine Fire in Delhi: Airbus A330 Engine Fails, Takeoff Aborted at 1 AM, 228 Passengers, 4 Infants Evacuated, 6 Injured

‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84

Tripura Incident: Daily Wage Worker Killed in Soil Collapse, Leaves Family Devastated

Delhi Tragedy: Man Found Hanging In Women’s Washroom At Inderlok Metro Station

LATEST NEWS

Is NEET Admit Card 2026 Released on 26 April 2026? NTA Postponed NEET UG Hall Ticket; Check Official Updated Date, Time, Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anu and Shruti Face Off Again as Rahi Gets Influenced, Big Drama Ahead in Latest Episode

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

What Is Nanaimoteuthis Haggarti? The ‘Cretaceous Kraken’ Giant Octopus Species That Prowled The Seas During The Age Of Dinosaurs

UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded
Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded
Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded
Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

QUICK LINKS