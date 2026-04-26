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Home > World News > Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

Kash Patel is reportedly facing an uncertain future amid allegations of “obvious intoxication,” a confirmed email hacking breach, and internal concerns over his leadership.

Will Kash Patel be fired? (Image: X)
Will Kash Patel be fired? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 26, 2026 15:12:52 IST

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Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

Reports have surfaced just hours before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner of a shooting-related incident involving Kash Patel, who may soon leave his position in the Trump administration. Reported to be under increasing scrutiny due to various incidents throughout his time as deputy assistant to the president and to chief of staff, he is now being considered only a “matter of time” until fired.

According to reports, Kash Patel’s ability and reputation as a leader in the Trump administration are called into question with the mounting number of allegations against him regarding his personal behaviour. Among many allegations concerning alcohol consumption were new allegations stating he has had numerous instances of being intoxicated in front of others, which were compounded by reports that he has continued to drink heavily since those past instances.

Kash Patel controversy grows amid drinking allegations and leadership concerns

As per reports, with news of Patel becoming a focal point of increased attention and controversy spreading fast, another report by The Atlantic also claimed that Patel often drinks to the point of being “obviously intoxicated” when he is at clubs in Washington DC and when at home in Las Vegas. The concern within the administration for Patel’s actions are becoming increasingly alarming as officials question his judgement while under the influence of alcohol.

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According to FBI officials, their concern stems from worry of how it could impact leadership in time of national crisis. They fear that behavior like this could leave him vulnerable to foreign infiltration and blackmail, particularly during a time of immense pressure (such as a terrorist act). Kash Patel is not a name you hear much of today, but as the crisis unfolds, he no longer knows what his future holds or how everything will be resolved.

Kash Patel future uncertain as White House backs him publicly

As the White House continues to support him throughout the escalating drama surrounding him, they have offered him a strong public endorsement. “He (Donald Trump) has complete confidence in the FBI Director,” according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. On the other hand, many insiders will tell you that the behind-the-scenes situation is far less united.

Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported earlier this week that many senior officials are already “openly discussing” who could take over. Donald Trump is reportedly quite upset that Patel has been spotted “chugging beer” with the U.S. Olympic Hockey Team, which has continued to create tension at high levels.

Kash Patel denies claims, calls report ‘hit piece’ and files lawsuit

Reports say that Kash Patel has filed a lawsuit for $250 million (£195 million), claiming that an article published by The Atlantic is an attack on his reputation, and was created with malicious intent. He has denied all the allegations in the story and stated that the claims contained within it do not have any evidence to support them, and are based upon incomplete information that other news organisations have already dismissed as false. 

Patel’s team and close advisers have supported him by saying that the allegations are completely unfounded, and that all of the information contained in the article was taken from unverified sources.

Kash Patel is under pressure after a hacking breach and internal setbacks

On top of everything else, Patel has also had to deal with a recent security breach because of a major hack on his personal email by a hacker group linked to Iran. In March of 2023, the hackers claimed to have gained access to his email account, and subsequently leaked some very private information, such as pictures and his resume. Later, officials at the U.S. Department of Justice verified that the breach occurred.

Reports of a “paranoid freakout” associated with a software glitch, combined with Patel’s recent senior-ranking personnel dismissals, such as Pam Bondi (reported by Patel as having been his mentor), have contributed to a developing perception that he is losing favor with the administration.

Also Read: Was The Shooter Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Linked To Iran? Trump Responds, Shares Chilling CCTV Footage — Watch Video    

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Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

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Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

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Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report
Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report
Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report
Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

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