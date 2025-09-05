Punjab: NDRF teams provide relief materials in flood-affected Fazilka, rescue 1500 villagers

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): As Fazilka continues to remain flooded due to the overflowing Satluj river due to heavy rainfall in the state, the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) teams on Friday continued to provide relief materials to people living in flood-affected areas of Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Rekh Singh Meena, NDRF Sub-Inspector, stated that more than 1,500 villagers have been rescued, further stating that instructions were received from the District Commissioner to shift villagers to safer locations.

“We have been carrying out rescue operations in Fazilka from 27th August. We have rescued more than 1500 villagers and we are providing relief material to them…District Commissioner has urged the villagers to shift to safer locations…” Meena told ANI.

A local expressing his suffering thanked the government for providing relief materials.

“It has been 20 days since water has entered Fazilka. We are suffering a lot. There is water everywhere. All the crops have been damaged. The government and some organisations, NDRF, SDRF are providing us with relief materials…” he told ANI.

Heavy floods in Punjab have killed approximately 40 people. Apart from that, a total of around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the most affected area.

A day earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney committed Rs 5 crore towards the flood relief, drawing from both his MPLAD funds and personal philanthropy, stated a release.

Sahney announced that he is extending financial support to the State Disaster Relief Force for the procurement of advanced boats for flood rescue operations and modern machinery for river desilting. He further committed funds for the creation of robust flood protection bandhs and embankments to safeguard vulnerable areas from future calamities.

Sahney also said that his NGO, Sun Foundation, is actively engaged in ground-level relief operations. With an expenditure of over Rs 1 crore so far, Sun Foundation has provided motorboats and ambulances while also distributing dry rations, medical kits, hygiene supplies, and Fodder for livestock to families severely affected by the floods, the press release said.

MP Sahney stated that he will provide agri inputs, such as fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, to marginal farmers for sowing wheat.

He also demanded a Rs 10,000 crore flood relief package from the Centre. He proposed that each farmer be compensated Rs 50,000 per acre for crop loss, and that daily wage earners and livestock owners also receive adequate compensation. In addition to these funds, funds are required for infrastructure development as well, which has been damaged, the release said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.