Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju Takes Oath As The New Governor Of Goa

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju took oath as the Governor of Goa on Saturday and pledged to uphold the Constitution. He urged citizens to support the government in making India a leading nation globally.

Published: July 26, 2025 16:01:40 IST

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was sworn in as the Governor of Goa at the oath-taking ceremony here on Saturday.
After taking the oath, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appealed to the public to collaborate with the government and assist in India’s rise on the global stage.
“I am delighted to be in Goa and swear by the constitution of India to serve the country, particularly Goa’s people. This is my first assignment in such an office, but I have had a long experience in the political structure. I hope to get further enriched with more experiences. I appeal to the people to work with the government to make India second to none in the world,” the Governor told reporters.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a veteran politician and former Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as the Governor of Goa, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai.
Reacting to this, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “I welcome the new governor. He has immense political experience that might guide us in the functioning of the state and administration…”
Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Ashok Gajapathi Raju for being appointed as the Governor of Goa, saying it is a matter of “great pride” for the people of Andhra Pradesh.
“Heartiest congratulations to P Ashok Gajapathi Raju Garu on his appointment as the Governor of Goa. This is a moment of great pride for the people of our state,” the Andhra CM wrote in a post on X.CM Naidu thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for the appointing the former Andhra Pradesh MLA.
“I sincerely thank the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Cabinet for bestowing upon him this honour. I wish Shri Raju Garu a successful and fulfilling tenure in this esteemed role,” his post added. 

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by NewsX, Inputs taken from ANI.) 

