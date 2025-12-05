LIVE TV
Putin India Visit: 'Mahatma Gandhi Anticipated New, More Just Multipolar World Taking Shape Now;' Says Russian President At Rajghat

Putin India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat on Friday, marking a significant moment during his two-day state visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The note was written in Russian, and was shared by the Russian Foreign Ministry in a post on X.

December 5, 2025 17:40:55 IST

Putin India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat on Friday, marking a significant moment during his two-day state visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He also signed the guestbook, leaving a reflective message on Gandhi’s global legacy.

Putin’s Message: Gandhi’s Ideals Still Shape The World

“In many respects, one of the founders of modern India, the great philosopher and humanist Mahatma Gandhi made an invaluable contribution to the cause of peace throughout the world. His ideas about freedom, virtue, and compassion remain relevant to this day, ” Putin wrote in his short note.

“In many respects, Mahatma Gandhi anticipated the new, more just multipolar world order that is now taking shape. In his letters to Leo Tolstoy, he extensively reflected on the future of a world free from diktat and hegemony, founded on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and cooperation among nations. These are the very principles and values that Russia and India jointly uphold on the international stage today,” Putin wrote in Russian.

His note was shared by the Russian Foreign Ministry in a post on X.

Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Putin with a ceremonial tri-services Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The national anthems of both countries echoed through the forecourt as top dignitaries, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena and CDS General Anil Chauhan, attended the ceremony.

The Russian delegation included Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, where PM Modi broke protocol to personally greet him on the tarmac with a warm embrace. The two leaders then travelled together to the Prime Minister’s residence, where Modi presented Putin with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.

Summit Agenda and Key Engagements

Putin’s visit marks his first trip to India in 4 years, with both sides expected to discuss defence cooperation, trade, energy partnerships and strategic ties at the annual summit.

Apart from bilateral talks, the Russian President will also attend the India-Russia Business Forum and launch the RT news channel in India. The visit will conclude with a banquet hosted by President Murmu, after which Putin is scheduled to depart later this evening.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 5:40 PM IST
