Home > India > PWD Minister Inspects Delhi's Aging Water Infrastructure: 'Delhi's Face Will Change in One Year,' Singh Promises

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inspected Delhi’s aging water infrastructure, blaming decades-old pipelines and past government neglect for the city’s water woes. Promising swift action, Singh announced a new master plan with budget approvals and assured, “Delhi’s face will change in one year.”

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Arzu Seth
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 18:55:22 IST

In the wake of growing concerns over the water crisis in the national capital, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh conducted an extensive tour of several areas in the New Delhi constituency, directly addressing the deteriorating state of the city’s water infrastructure.

During his visit to D-Block Gole Market, Gurudwara Flats in Rakabganj, and the Type-II Flats in Sarojini Nagar, the minister didn’t mince words as he pointed to decades of infrastructural neglect. “There are a lot of places in Delhi where people face issues of polluted water. It is because water pipelines are 40 to 80 years old,” Singh said, highlighting the crumbling pipeline network that continues to plague Delhi’s neighborhoods.

In a sharp critique of the previous administration, Singh alleged complete inaction on this front. “The previous government did not lay even a single new pipeline. They neglected one of the most basic needs of the people — clean and safe drinking water,” he stated.
Calling the current situation “unacceptable,” 

Singh revealed Government has begun working on a comprehensive solution. “We are preparing a new master plan for Delhi. New pipelines will be placed, the budget is passed and further sanctioned, tenders are passed, and works at some places have already started,” he announced.

While the capital continues to reel under the strain of water shortages and contamination complaints, Singh assured that relief is not just on paper but taking shape on the ground. “This government is only five months old, but I want to make you all believe that in one year, Delhi’s face will change,” he promised.

He further directed officials to ensure timely execution and adherence to quality standards. “I have asked departments to stick to deadlines, maintain full transparency, and ensure there is no compromise on quality,” he said.

Residents gathered in large numbers during the minister’s visit shared long-pending grievances about inconsistent supply and waterborne illnesses caused by rusty and leaking pipes.

Minister assurance of swift, visible change are ray of hope and raises expectations for tangible results from the new administration.

