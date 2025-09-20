Rahul, Kharge Slams PM Modi, His Govt After US President Trump Announces $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday came down heavily on the Indian government after the US announced $1,00,000 fee saying that India has a weak Prime Minister.

In a post in X, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I repeat, India has a weak PM.”

He also attached a screen grab of a news report that said India holds 71 per cent of H-1B visas, Trump’s Rs 90 lakh fee hits them hardest.

Even Kharge trained his guns at the government and said, “Narendra Modi ji, Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call.

“Birthday Return Gifts from your “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar” Government! $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders are Indians. Fifty per cebt tariff already imposed, a loss of Rs 2.17 lakh crore to India is already estimated in 10 sectors alone,” he said.

He also said that HIRE Act targeting Indian outsourcing and Chabahar port exemption lifted, a loss to our strategic interests. Even a call for the EU to impose 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

“Trump again recently claims (for the umpteen time!) that his intervention stopped the India-Pak war,” he said reminding the BJP-led NDA government at the centre over halting Operation Sindoor following the Pehalgam terror attack.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that Indian national interests are “supreme”.

“Bear Hugs, Hollow Slogans, Concerts and getting people to chant “Modi, Modi” is not Foreign Policy! Foreign policy is about safeguarding our national interests; keeping India first, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing,” Kharge added.

Even Pawan Khera, who is party’s media and publicity department chairman slammed the government reminding the lines of Rahul Gandhi in 2017 that India has a weak PM.

In a post on X, Khera reposted the post of Rahul Gandhi from 2017 and said, “Eight years later, Rahul Gandhi is vindicated yet again. He called it out back in 2017 and nothing has changed. India is still stuck with a weak Prime Minister.”

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after US President Donald Trump, in his latest efforts to crack down on immigration, signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applicants – a move that could potentially deal a significant blow to the technology sector, which relies heavily on skilled workers from India and China.

