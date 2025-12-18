LIVE TV
Railways Introduces Regional Cuisines In Vande Bharat Trains: Check What's On The Menu

Railways Introduces Regional Cuisines In Vande Bharat Trains: Check What's On The Menu

The Indian Railways has started the initiative of serving regional cuisines on Vande Bharat express. The government aims to deliver the authentic local taste to passenger to their seats

Vande Bharat to serve regional cuisine, credit: ANI
Vande Bharat to serve regional cuisine, credit: ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 18, 2025 17:27:43 IST

Railways Introduces Regional Cuisines In Vande Bharat Trains: Check What's On The Menu

Indian Railways has introduced the service of regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains to further enhance passenger experience by offering culturally relevant food and authentic local flavors.
As per an official release from the Ministry of Railways, this initiative brings the taste of India’s diverse culinary heritage directly to passengers, allowing them to enjoy regional delicacies from the comfort of their train seats.

Passengers travelling on the Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express can now enjoy Maharashtra’s Kanda Poha as well as South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh’s Andhra Kodi Kura. Gujarati flavours are being served in the form of Methi Thepla on the MMCT-GNC Vande Bharat Express whereas Masala Lauki on the SBIB-VRL Vande Bharat Express. Odisha’s Aloo Phulkopi is available on the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Kerala’s traditional food, including white rice, Pachakka Cherupayar Mezhukku Perati, Kadala Curry, Kerala Paratha, plain curd and Palada Payasam, along with Appam, is available on the  Kasargod-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express and the Mangalore-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express, whereas the West Bengal’s Kosha Paneer is being served on the  ROU-HWH Vande Bharat Express and Aloo Potol Bhaja on the HWH-PURI Vande Bharat Express. Bihar’s signature dishes such as Champaran Paneer are being served on the PNBE-RNC Vande Bharat Express, while Champaran Chicken is available on the PNBE-HWH Vande Bharat Express.

Dogri cuisine, including Ambal Kaddu and Jammu Chana Masala, is being offered on trains and  and Kashmiri specialties like Tomato Chaman and Kesar Phirni are being served on SVDK-SINA Vande Bharat Express. 

Maharashtra’s Masala Upma can be experienced  on the  CSMT-MAO Vande Bharat Express, while West Bengal’s Murgir Jhol is being served on the NJP-HWH Vande Bharat Express.

Through this initiative, Indian Railways is celebrating India’s rich culinary diversity, making rail journeys more memorable and culturally immersive.

(input from ANI)

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 5:27 PM IST
indian railway Vande Bharat

Railways Introduces Regional Cuisines In Vande Bharat Trains: Check What’s On The Menu

