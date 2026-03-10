Rajasthan Raid Exposes Jaipur Food Scam: Local Firm Used 1.5 Lakh Kg Expired Amul Products, 12,000 Cartons Destroyed, Learned To Tweak Dates From YouTube

LIVE TV
The Rajasthan Food Safety Department destroyed nearly 1.5 lakh kg of expired food after raiding a Jaipur warehouse accused of altering expiry dates on Amul-branded products.

Amul milk Jaipur (IMAGE: X)
Amul milk Jaipur (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 10, 2026 19:45:47 IST

The Food Safety Department in Rajasthan just destroyed around 1.5 lakh kilos of expired food after busting a local distributor for tampering with Amul-branded products.

12,000 Cartons Of Expired Amul Products Seized

This distributor bought up items right before their sell-by date, then changed the packaging to hide the truth and kept selling them, according to reports from Tuesday.

A team of health officials raided a warehouse in Jaipur and found about 12,000 cartons packed with expired goods. We’re talking noodles, ketchup, mayo, energy drinks, the kind of stuff that ends up in most kitchens.

Neighbours had noticed something off, too. They said the main gate would shut tight all day once a group of workers went inside.

Jaipur Distributor Altered Expiry Dates On Amul Products

Turns out, investigators found bottles of thinner, acetone, and other chemicals inside used to wipe off the real expiry dates. About 3,000 cartons had their dates stripped away, and they also uncovered 4,500 new Amul-branded cartons, ready to repackage the old stock.

This all started when someone called the state government’s 181 helpline about shady work at M/s Athlete Distributor in Kho Nagorian. Principal Secretary of Health, Gayatri Rathore, confirmed the tip came in through the official helpline. After that, the Chief Medical and Health Officer led the raid.

Additional commissioner Bhagwat Singh said the firm’s operator, Gagan Ahuja, admitted he learned how to change expiry dates from YouTube videos.

Over the next four days, officials destroyed the expired products. It took 27 trucks just to haul everything away, and the distributor had to pay for it all.

Right now, authorities are still trying to figure out if any of these items made it into stores. The products themselves were made by the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union in Gujarat and supplied by Advansis India Private Limited.

Both companies confirmed their expiry dates had been scrubbed off. They also pointed out that Ahuja always bought goods that were almost expired, probably because they were much cheaper.

So far, Amul hasn’t said anything about the case. The warehouse is now sealed, and the company is banned from working with food products. And just to add to the mess, their food license had already expired.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 7:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS