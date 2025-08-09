LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan

On Raksha Bandhan, hundreds of sisters visited Unnao District Jail on Saturday to meet their brothers. The jail administration, led by Superintendent Pankaj Singh, organised meetings in shifts, allowing each sister to tie Rakhi, offer sweets, and pray for her brother’s well-being. Nearly 300 inmates met their sisters during the day. Several prisoners promised to follow the path of goodness in life. Special arrangements ensured safety and order, with security and scheduled timings in place.

Raksha Bandhan In Jail
Raksha Bandhan In Jail

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 12:54:54 IST

On the occassion of Raksha Bandhan today brought an emotional and joyful scene outside the Unnao District Jail as hundreds of sisters arrived to meet their brothers. Smiles and happiness were visible on the sisters’ faces as they prepared to tie Rakhi after a long time. Jail Superintendent Pankaj Singh had made complete arrangements for the occasion.

The jail administration organised meetings in sequence, ensuring that every sister had enough time to tie Rakhi, offer sweets, and pray for her brother’s long life inside the jail premises. The day began with heartfelt reunions and festive cheer.

Inmates Promise to Follow the Path of Goodness

During the celebrations, several inmates promised their sisters that they would follow the path of goodness in life instead of giving material gifts. The meeting between brothers and sisters became not just a festival, but also a deep expression of emotions and relationships. The jail administration arranged meetings in different shifts throughout the day.

Officials confirmed that nearly 300 inmates met their sisters on this occasion. Each meeting provided a rare opportunity for families to connect, exchange blessings, and renew bonds that had been separated by prison walls for months or even years.

Special Arrangements by Jail Administration

The Unnao jail administration took special measures to keep the event safe and organised. Officials planned the timings of the meetings and deployed adequate security to manage the large crowd. After meeting their brothers, sisters were escorted safely out of the premises.

The arrangements allowed every participant to experience the festival without any disturbance or risk. The administration’s detailed planning ensured that the emotional reunions took place smoothly, despite the number of visitors. By the end of the day, the event had become a memorable occasion for both inmates and their families.

Strengthened Family Bonds for Inmates

The Raksha Bandhan meeting in the jail gave inmates a sense of mental peace and comfort. The day strengthened the emotional connection between them and their families. For prisoners who have been behind bars for a long time, the visit brought new hope and happiness. The Rakhis tied by their sisters reminded them that their families still stand by them despite the circumstances.

The festival inside the jail became a moment of unity, reflection, and renewed determination for many inmates to rebuild their lives positively after serving their sentences.

Must Read: Rakshabandhan 2025: Quotes, Greetings For Rakhi On This Special Festival

Tags: raksha bandhanUnnao Jail

RELATED News

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan In Jail! Sisters Meet Brothers in Unnao Jail on Raksha Bandhan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?