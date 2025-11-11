LIVE TV
Red Fort Blast: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers, Says 'We Advise All…'

The airport authorities said that security arrangements have been tightened across terminals in view of the prevailing situation.

Representational image (ANI)
Representational image (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 16:13:56 IST

A day after the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed at least 10 people and injured many, the Delhi airport has issued a travel advisory for all passengers on Tuesday (November 11). The airport authorities said that security arrangements have been tightened across terminals in view of the prevailing situation.

In a statement, the airport said, “Due to the prevailing security situation in Delhi, security measures at Delhi airport have been strengthened, and the security screening process may take longer than usual. We advise all passengers to plan their journey accordingly and arrive at the airport well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassle.”

The advisory further assured travellers that all airport teams are working closely with security agencies to ensure smooth operations. “Rest assured, all our teams and stakeholders are working in close coordination with security agencies to minimise inconvenience and ensure a safe and smooth travel experience for everyone,” it added.

All about the Delhi blast

The explosion took place around 6:50 pm on Monday, November 10, near Lal Qila Metro Station in Old Delhi. The blast occurred in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 and was so powerful that it damaged several nearby vehicles. Officials confirmed that at least 10 people lost their lives and several others were injured.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the attack, which they say bears similarities to previous incidents linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Following the explosion, multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, were placed on high alert.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying. A local shopkeeper told ANI, “I never heard such a loud explosion in my life. It felt as if we were all going to die.” Another witness, Zeeshan, an auto driver injured in the blast, said, “The car in front of me exploded suddenly. I don’t know if it was a bomb, but it was terrifying.”

The explosion came just hours after authorities recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented residence in Faridabad, Haryana.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 4:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS