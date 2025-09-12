LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > India > RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Results Today, 12 September 2025: At 3 pm today, the Bihar Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will announce the results. If you have purchased a ticket for this weekends lottery results, you can check the winning ticket numbers once the lottery has been declared by going to the official website, bodollotteries.com, where they will have a results page; including listed results available available in PDF, so you can easily download, print and verify. Once everything has been announced, if you are a winner, please ensure to go back to the list and match your ticket number and the results published accordingly by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Live updates and more will be forthcoming for breakdowns of the prizes when the Bodoland Lottery officially announces winners.

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: September 12, 2025 15:52:15 IST

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 12 September 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has officially been declared by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Candidates who bought tickets for the Bodoland Lottery can easily check the latest results. The Bodoland Lottery Department runs a lottery by the Government of Assam, and the Bodoland Lottery is just one part of the whole system of Assam State Lottery games, which run every day at 3 PM, three times a day. 

It is one of the most heavily participated in lotteries in the state, with thousands of players every day. The lottery has several prize categories and divides the prize money between several potential categories to maximize the number of winners. The Bodoland Lottery is managed by the Bodoland Territorial Council from its head office in Kokrajhar. The Bodoland Lottery generates a sizeable amount of money to keep the lottery running and award the winners. 

When a participant wins a lottery, they must claim their money by handing in the original ticket within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The Bodoland Lottery is still one of the most popular state lotteries in the State of Assam, not only to provide an enjoyable experience, but also to have the chance to win life-changing amounts of money.

The results for the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

Results are declared for all the series below:

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery Result todayAssam Bodoland Lottery winnersAssam State Lottery BodolandBodoland Lottery 3 PM drawBodoland Lottery KokrajharBodoland Lottery official websiteBodoland Lottery prize claim processBodoland Lottery Result 2025Bodoland State Lottery ResultBodoland Territorial Council lottery

RELATED News

Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology
PM Modi To Visit Manipur Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Good That He Is Going’
Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang

LATEST NEWS

How Cold Showers Every Morning Can Supercharge Your Energy Levels
Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous
PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target
Asia Cup: From Riz-Bar's absence to emergence of power-hitters; pros, cons for Pakistan
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Both Houses of Parliament condemn violence, loss of life and property
Shahid Afridi Calls Former Indian Cricketers As ‘Bad Egg’, Says Are Playing Politics With Cricket
"Initially, they criticised me…now they praise me most": Kashmiri singer Masrat Un Nissa on her success after 'Songs of Paradise'
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…
Google Nano Banana AI: Create 3D Figurines Online for Free (Step-by-Step Guide + Prompt)
RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS