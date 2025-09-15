RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 15 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Bodoland Lottery Results Today, 15 September 2025: At 3 pm today, the Bihar Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will announce the results. If you have purchased a ticket for this weekends lottery results, you can check the winning ticket numbers once the lottery has been declared by going to the official website, bodollotteries.com, where they will have a results page; including listed results available available in PDF, so you can easily download, print and verify. Once everything has been announced, if you are a winner, please ensure to go back to the list and match your ticket number and the results published accordingly by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Live updates and more will be forthcoming for breakdowns of the prizes when the Bodoland Lottery officially announces winners.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 15, 2025 15:36:34 IST

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 15 September 2025: It is one of the most heavily participated in lotteries in the state, with thousands of players every day. The lottery has several prize categories and divides the prize money between several potential categories to maximize the number of winners. The Bodoland Lottery is managed by the Bodoland Territorial Council from its head office in Kokrajhar. The Bodoland Lottery generates a sizeable amount of money to keep the lottery running and award the winners. 

The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has officially been declared by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Candidates who bought tickets for the Bodoland Lottery can easily check the latest results. The Bodoland Lottery Department runs a lottery by the Government of Assam, and the Bodoland Lottery is just one part of the whole system of Assam State Lottery games, which run every day at 3 PM, three times a day. 

When a participant wins a lottery, they must claim their money by handing in the original ticket within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The Bodoland Lottery is still one of the most popular state lotteries in the State of Assam, not only to provide an enjoyable experience, but also to have the chance to win life-changing amounts of money.

The results for the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

Results are declared for all the series below:

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

QUICK LINKS