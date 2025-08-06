Revanth’s BC Dharna A Flop Show, Says BJP; Questions Rahul, Kharge’s Absence

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday dismissed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s “BCs Dharna” in New Delhi as a failed political drama, citing poor attendance and the conspicuous absence of top Congress leaders. BJP State Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subhash termed the protest a “damp squib” that lacked both public traction and the support of the Congress high command.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, Subhash took a sharp dig at the Congress leadership. “Even Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi distanced themselves from the event. What does that say about their real commitment to BC welfare?” he asked.

He alleged that despite logistical efforts — including ferrying party supporters to the capital in a special train — the dharna failed to leave a mark. “Only a handful of leaders like Gaurav Gogoi and Digvijay Singh turned up. This clearly exposes the Congress’s lack of seriousness,” he said.

Subhash went further, accusing the Congress of using the 42% BC reservation demand as a smokescreen to secure a 10% quota for Muslims, calling it a betrayal of the BC community. “This is a backdoor move aimed at minority appeasement under the guise of BC empowerment,” he claimed.

The BJP spokesperson also reminded the public of the Congress party’s historical neglect of Backward Classes, particularly its failure to implement the Mandal Commission recommendations during its tenure at the Centre. “If Revanth Reddy is genuinely committed to BC upliftment, why hasn’t he appointed more BCs to key positions in his Cabinet? Why didn’t the Congress choose a BC leader for the Chief Minister post?” Subhash questioned.

He further accused Revanth of resorting to “petty politics” by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BC credentials, stating, “He has now joined the ranks of Congress leaders who thrive on lies and propaganda.”

Reiterating BJP’s track record, Subhash said that the party has consistently elevated BC, OBC, SC, and ST leaders to powerful positions — both in the Centre and in BJP-ruled states. “Unlike the Congress, the BJP’s actions speak louder than words when it comes to social justice,” he added.

“The people of Telangana are watching. This dharna was nothing more than a failed stunt meant to divert attention from Congress’s own failures,” Subhash added.

