T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his recent remarks against young journalists, accusing him of threatening the press and undermining democratic values.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subhash condemned what he called a “dangerous and arrogant” attitude by the Chief Minister. Referring to a now-viral video from a recent public interaction, Subhash noted that Revanth Reddy had made shocking statements suggesting he felt like “slapping” young journalists who, he claimed, did not show enough respect.

“This is not the language of a responsible Chief Minister. This is the language of a street bully who cannot tolerate dissent,” Subhash said. He likened Revanth’s hostility to that of his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that the Congress CM is “trying to replicate the same contempt for the media within months of taking office.”

Subhash also recalled previous instances of alleged media suppression, including the arrest of two women journalists in March this year over content critical of the CM and his family. He questioned how a leader who once worked as a journalist could now threaten and ridicule members of the press.

“Today he talks about slapping and stripping journalists. Tomorrow, will he arrest all critics? Is this the Congress version of democracy?” Subhash asked.

The BJP accused the Congress government of trying to divert attention from growing public dissatisfaction, including protests by students and rising youth unemployment. “Rather than address these concerns, Revanth Reddy lashes out at those who dare to question him,” Subhash said.

He also linked the incident to a larger pattern of intolerance within the Congress party, citing Rahul Gandhi’s recent criticism of the Election Commission.

Calling on civil society, media organisations, and press freedom advocates to condemn such behaviour, Subhash demanded an unconditional public apology from the Chief Minister. “The BJP stands firmly with the media. A democracy where journalists are threatened is a democracy under siege,” he added.

