BJP ST Morcha Slams Telangana Govt Over Tribal Neglect

The Telangana unit of the BJP ST Morcha launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of failing to fulfill key promises made to the tribal community. State ST Morcha President Kalyan Naik criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for completing 18 months in office without delivering on a single assurance to tribal people.

Naik said that despite pre-election commitments, including the SC-ST Tribal Declaration announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, no real action has followed. He remarked,

“This is nothing short of betrayal”

He further alleged that the Lambada community, one of the largest tribal groups in the state, is being politically sidelined. Naik said

“There is a deliberate attempt to deny them political representation, which goes against the Constitution”

The BJP leader also raised concerns over the mismanagement of SC/ST Sub-Plan funds, claiming that thousands of crores promised in the state budget remain untraceable. “The government must answer where the money has gone,” he demanded.

Naik reminded the public that the Chief Minister had pledged to distribute land titles for assigned and podu lands, but no progress has been made. Similarly, the promises of forming ST, Banjara, and Yerukula Corporations and allocating ₹500 crore annually to each have not materialized.

He also highlighted the neglect of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) in regions such as Amrabad, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Adilabad, where no development activities are visible.

The much-touted ‘Sammakka-Saralamma Rural Development Scheme’ too remains unimplemented, with tribal villages still lacking basic infrastructure.

Naik concluded by stating that the BJP ST Morcha is prepared to launch a state-wide agitation to safeguard the rights and development of tribal communities.

