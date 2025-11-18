Rohini Acharya Issues Big Statement, Dares Those Accusing Her Of Donating ‘Filthy Kidney’ To Lalu Yadav To Open Debate

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has criticised those who have questioned her kidney donation to her ailing father. In a recent series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Acharya challenged her critics to an open debate and urged them to donate their own organs to patients in need.

Following RJD’s recent Bihar election performance, Acharya alleged on Sunday that she had been “abused.” She described the critics as calling her organ a “filthy kidney.”

Hitting back, the 47-year-old, who is based in Singapore, said those who dare to label a married daughter’s donation to her father as “wrong” should have the “guts to have an open debate” with her.

Acharya also directly challenged those spreading the rumours. She called upon them to “stop pretending to show false sympathy” and instead come forward to donate their kidneys to the “millions of poor people” who are desperately counting their last breaths.

She urged them to undertake this “great act” in the name of Lalu Yadav.

The emotional outburst follows her recent, surprising announcement on Saturday that she was quitting politics and “disowning” her family, an action taken just a day after the RJD’s poor performance in the Bihar polls. Acharya also targeted another close aide of her brother, Rameez, in her posts.

Acharya concluded by questioning the sincerity of her critics, asking, “Those whose blood dries up at the mere mention of donating a bottle of blood, give sermons on donating kidneys?”

