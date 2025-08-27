LIVE TV
RRU and Auroville Foundation Launch RASTA, Blending Security, Spirituality, and Service for Youth

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Auroville Foundation on Wednesday inaugurated the RRU-Auroville Security Training Academy (RASTA) at Bharat Nivas, unveiling a pioneering model of security education rooted in character, cultural values, and community empowerment.

IAS Dr D Manikandan, Secretary to Lt. Governor (Photo Credit- Government of Puducherry, India)
IAS Dr D Manikandan, Secretary to Lt. Governor (Photo Credit- Government of Puducherry, India)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last updated: August 27, 2025 20:50:38 IST

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Auroville Foundation on Wednesday inaugurated the RRU-Auroville Security Training Academy (RASTA) at Bharat Nivas, unveiling a pioneering model of security education rooted in character, cultural values, and community empowerment. The launch, held on Vinayaka Chaturthi, marked the beginning of what leaders described as a “path” to groom not just security professionals, but also conscious citizens.

A fast-track collaboration
Dr. D. Manikandan, IAS, Secretary to the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, said the project was conceptualised and launched in just 15 days. He credited local champions, including retired DSP Balasubramanian and Shri Koshy of the Auroville Foundation, for their vision. “The academy will fuel the local economy, create employment in the growing security sector, and shield youth from rising cyber and economic crimes,” he said.

Security with a human touch
Dr. Bascarene, Superintendent of Police (Cyber Cell), described security through the lens of motherhood: “The best security officer is your mother.” He stressed digital literacy and responsible use of technology, framing RASTA as an institution where ethical awareness meets technical expertise. A karate black belt and yogi, he underscored the importance of holistic well-being in training.

Auroville ethos meets national resilience

Shri Koshy Varghese, former IB officer, said RASTA reflects Auroville’s unique spirit of discipline, patriotism, and service. The academy will run programs for 600+ students across Auroville schools while also offering certification courses in areas such as firefighting, cyber security, drone operations, and basic military training for regional youth.

National and international vision
Joining virtually, Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, IAS, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, said RASTA embodies a three-fold vision: youth empowerment, community safety, and national resilience. Chief Guest Dr. Nirima Oza linked the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education-driven vision, noting RRU’s growing international recognition with delegations from over a dozen countries.

Speakers agreed that RASTA is not just a training centre but a transformative academy where RRU’s technical mastery converges with Auroville’s spiritual wisdom to create a new generation of professionals—skilled, ethical, and service-driven.

