NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: Entire Family Booked, Four Arrested So Far

The Greater Noida Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the brutal death of 26-year-old, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

On Monday, police confirmed the arrests of Rohit Bhati (28), victim’s brother-in-law, from Sirsa toll plaza, and her 55-year-old father-in-law, Satya Veer, from Sirsa Chauraha.

Earlier, her husband, Vipin (30), was arrested on Thursday but was later shot in the leg while allegedly trying to escape from custody. His mother, Daya (55), was also arrested on Sunday.

With these fresh arrests, four members of the family are now behind bars.

Hospital Memo Exposed Crime

The case came to light after a memo from Fortis Hospital, Noida reached Kasna police station, stating that the victim had been admitted with severe burn injuries and later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died on the way.

Prima facie, it appears the family used thinner to burn the victim alive. We are investigating from all angles, including viral videos that have surfaced – ADCP Sudhir Kumar, Speaking to NewsX

Sister’s Shocking Testimony

In her complaint, victim’s elder sister Kanchan, who is married to Rohit (the younger brother of victim’s husband), alleged that the mother-in-law handed over the inflammable substance to Vipin, who poured it on the victim and set her ablaze.

“When I protested, they assaulted me. My father-in-law and husband were also present there,” Kanchan told police.

Disturbing Videos Surface

Meanwhile, purported videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In one, victim can be seen rolling down the stairs after being set on fire. Another shows her being hit and dragged by her husband and mother-in-law.

FIR and Charges

Police have booked all accused under Sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and protests in Sirsa village, with locals demanding swift justice for the victim.

