RS MP Subhas Chandra Bose Seeks Centre's Immediate Intervention Over Urea Shortage In Andhra Pradesh

Rajya Sabha MP Pill Subhas Chandra Bose has urged Union Minister JP Nadda for urgent action to address severe urea shortages in Andhra Pradesh during the Kharif season, citing supply issues, plant shutdowns, hoarding, and distribution flaws affecting farmers. He called for faster deliveries, reopening of key units, mobile distribution, and better stock monitoring to protect farmers' livelihoods.

Rajya Sabha MP Pill Subhas Chandra Bose has written to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda, urging urgent central intervention to resolve the ongoing urea crisis in Andhra Pradesh during the peak Kharif season.

In his letter dated July 30, the MP pointed out that despite an official allocation of 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea to the state for July, several districts were still reeling under severe shortages. Bose cited limited fortnightly allotments, the shutdown of the NFCL unit in Kakinada, and the Ramagundam plant’s inability to meet supply demands as key contributing factors to the crisis.

He warned that farmers in districts such as Srikakulam, Kurnool, and parts of Rayalaseema were facing extreme difficulties including long queues at distribution centers, capped purchase limits, and growing frustration, particularly among small and marginal farmers.

Bose further highlighted reports from civil society groups and local media which exposed systemic flaws in the distribution mechanism. Issues like delayed dispatches, insufficient staffing at retail points, and poor last-mile delivery were worsening the situation. Recent raids also uncovered hoarding activities, with fertilizers worth over ₹10 crore seized.

In his appeal, the MP demanded swift action including accelerated delivery of the pending July-August urea quota, a review of the NFCL Kakinada unit’s closure, the deployment of mobile distribution vans in affected mandals, and stronger real-time stock monitoring systems.

He stressed that immediate intervention was necessary to safeguard the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers and prevent long-term damage to the ongoing agricultural cycle.

