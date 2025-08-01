Home > India > Russia’s Sputnik Launches Its Hindi handle on X

Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik launched its Hindi handle on the social media site ‘X’ with a special focus on covering news related to India-Russia relations. In its bio, the handle writes in Hindi, “News free from Western bias and impartial.” The handle posted most of the content on the India-Russia partnership.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 1, 2025 20:45:00 IST

Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik launched its Hindi handle on the social media site ‘X’ with a special focus on covering news related to India-Russia relations.

The ‘X’ handle posted, “YOU ASKED – AND WE DELIVERED. SputnikHindi is now on X! Bold geopolitics, sharp India-Russia analysis & memes — now in the language that speaks to your heart.

In its bio, the handle writes in Hindi, “News free from Western bias and impartial.” The handle posted most of the content on the India-Russia partnership.

Sputnik, formerly Voice of Russia, is a Russian state-owned news agency, whose name was derived from the country’s satellite with the same name.

The news agency was established on November 10, 2014, with its headquarters in Moscow. Sputnik describes itself as being focused on global politics and economics and aims for an international audience. 

Some of the posts by SputnikHindi

