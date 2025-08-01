CBI Court Mohali Convicts 5 Police Officers In Fake Encounter Case

A CBI court on Friday convicted five police officers in a fake encounter case in Mohali.

The court convicted Bhupinderjit Singh, DSP (Retired as SSP), Devinder Singh, ASI (Retired as DSP), Gulbarg Singh, ASI (Retired as Inspector), Suba Singh, Inspector (Retired as Inspector) and Raghubir Singh, ASI (Retired as SI).

The case was registered on June 30, 1999, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the allegation of abduction and killing of Shinder Singh, after the Supreme Court passed an order on a criminal writ petition 1995 titled Paramjit Kaur v/s State of Punjab.

As per a statement released by the CBI, apart from this, Sarabjit Singh aka Saba and Harwinder Singh were abducted allegedly by Suba Singh, SHO PS Verowal, in July 1993.

Thereafter, on July 12, 1993, Shinder Singh, Desa Singh, Balkar Singh, along with one Mangal Singh, were killed in a fake/stage-managed encounter by a police party led by DSP Bhupinderjit Singh and officials of P.S. Sirhali, the statement read.

Consequently, on July 28, 1993, Sukhdev Singh and Harwinder Singh were killed in a fake/stage-managed encounter by a police party led by DSP Bhupinderjit Singh and officials of P.S. Verowal.

CBI filed the chargesheet in the case on May 31, 2002, against 10 accused police officers. The court convicted five of them.

