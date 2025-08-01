Home > India > Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post

Security has been beefed up amid a tense situation following an alleged objectionable social media post on Friday in the Yavat village of Pune.

Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post (Credit -ANI)
Published: August 1, 2025 19:19:24 IST

Security has been beefed up amid a tense situation following an alleged objectionable social media post on Friday in the Yavat village of Pune. 

Police said that a person had posted an objectionable status, which led to tensions. “People came out onto the streets, and to control the crowd, some lathi-charge had to be carried out, “They added.

Situation Is Under Control Both Communities are Trying To Resolve The Tension

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the situation is now under control. People from both communities are sitting together, talking, and trying to resolve the tension.

The chief minister promised that strict action would be taken. “Just because a gathering or event took place, does that give anyone the freedom to post such provocative statuses? “He said.

The crowd was heading to a mosque. Someone said that this bakery belongs to Muslims. They pelted stones at the bakery, took away the tin sheets, and hurled something inflammable inside. The bakery is completely burned, police further said.

Police added that no one has the right to make offensive remarks against any religion in this manner. The area is entirely peaceful.

Investigation Is Underway To Know The Source Of Video

The investigation is underway. Police are varying whether the video clip is from the same location or from somewhere else. In many such cases, doctored videos also come to light.

Swapnil Adinath Kadam, a bakery owner whose shop was vandalised and burned, said, “Some of my workers are Muslims and they have come from UP. They pelted stones at the bakery, took away the tin sheets, and hurled something inflammable inside. Our bakery is completely burned. None of our workers had to do anything with the social media post.”

