Days after the announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on India, former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Friday stated that I have been surprised by US President Donald Trump's baseless and ill-tempered remarks on India and the Indian economy.

August 1, 2025

Days after the announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on India, former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Friday stated that I have been surprised by US President Donald Trump’s baseless and ill-tempered remarks on India and the Indian economy.

He added, “I don’t think modern history has seen another head of state who has been so volatile, uncivil and irresponsible.”

US President Donald Trump on July 30, 2025, announced a 25% tariff on India

US President Donald Trump on July 30, 2025, announced a 25% tariff on India, which will go into effect from August 1. He said, “India will also have to pay an additional penalty for purchasing oil and defence equipment from Russia.”

In a statement, HD Deve Gowda said, “There is something fundamentally wrong with him that reason, diplomacy or statecraft cannot diagnose and address.”‘Baseless And Ill-tempered’: HD Deve Gowda Reacts To Trump’s Tariff On India

“It may not be correct to say anything more than this on his ill-tempered nature because it would mean lowering our standards. Even a small trader and a poor farmer in India, who conducts his business with great dignity, integrity and humanity, can teach many lessons to Mr. Trump, “He further said. 

Stressing the national interest that should not be compromised, the former prime minister said, “India is a sovereign nation and has the God-given ability and strength to negotiate all difficulties that come its way and emerge stronger.”

He added that I am very happy and proud that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not compromised our national interest.

On July 31, 2025, Union Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement that India will take all necessary steps to safeguard national interest. He said that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue. 

