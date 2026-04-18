‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament of Purnia, sparked a massive uproar in Parliament after making a controversial remark during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill. His explosive remark on political morality and women’s safety triggered loud protests and chants of “Shame, shame!” inside the house.

Pappu Yadav Porn Claim in Parliament: Viral Video

In one of the most talked about parts of his speech, the Purnia MP Pappu Yadav made sarcastic remarks about politicians and their online behavior. He claimed that public representatives are among the biggest consumers of pornographic content online.







He uses this point to highlight what he called widespread hypocrisy among those in power. Meanwhile, the Members of Parliament didn’t wash it off in laughter, they started protesting and heavy chants in the Parliament.

Pappu Yadav Sharp Criticisms of the Political Class in Parliament

Speaking during the discussion, Pappu Yadav questioned the moral standing of politicians and argued that true women’s empowerment cannot be achieved without addressing deeper issues within society. His comments, including “empowerment can’t ignore reality,” intensified the debate and triggered heated exchanges in Parliament.

Pappu Yadav: “In this country, neither KAUSHALYA nor AHILYA were respected. These Manusmriti supporters even burnt Savitribai Phule’s house.” This burden on earth is again targeting Hinduism for his propaganda. This same part time Abdul says Islam is the religion of PEACE pic.twitter.com/HH2CSqMzZH — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) April 17, 2026







He claimed that many elected representatives are facing allegations of sexual misconduct. According to him, hundreds of lawmakers have been named in harassment cases, charge sheets have been filed in several of them. His remarks triggered immediate reactions from members across different parties.

Pappu Yadav Opposes Women’s Reservation Bill

Pappu Yadav opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill in its current form. He argued that the legislation risks sidelining socially and economically backward communities if internal quotas are not clearly defined.

The MP demanded sub-reservations within women’s quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Dalits, tribal communities, and religious minorities. According to him, representation must reflect India’s social diversity rather than benefiting only politically dominant groups.

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