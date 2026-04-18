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Home > India News > ‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

In one of the most talked about parts of his speech, the Purnia MP Pappu Yadav made sarcastic remarks about politicians and their online behavior. He claimed that public representatives are among the biggest consumers of pornographic content online.

Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate. Photo: ANI
Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 18, 2026 15:09:09 IST

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‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament of Purnia, sparked a massive uproar in Parliament after making a controversial remark during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill. His explosive remark on political morality and women’s safety triggered loud protests and chants of “Shame, shame!” inside the house. 

Pappu Yadav Porn Claim in Parliament: Viral Video 

In one of the most talked about parts of his speech, the Purnia MP Pappu Yadav made sarcastic remarks about politicians and their online behavior. He claimed that public representatives are among the biggest consumers of pornographic content online. 



He uses this point to highlight what he called widespread hypocrisy among those in power. Meanwhile, the Members of Parliament didn’t wash it off in laughter, they started protesting and heavy chants in the Parliament. 

Pappu Yadav Sharp Criticisms of the Political Class in Parliament 

Speaking during the discussion, Pappu Yadav questioned the moral standing of politicians and argued that true women’s empowerment cannot be achieved without addressing deeper issues within society. His comments, including “empowerment can’t ignore reality,” intensified the debate and triggered heated exchanges in Parliament. 



He claimed that many elected representatives are facing allegations of sexual misconduct. According to him, hundreds of lawmakers have been named in harassment cases, charge sheets have been filed in several of them. His remarks triggered immediate reactions from members across different parties. 

Pappu Yadav Opposes Women’s Reservation Bill

Pappu Yadav opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill in its current form. He argued that the legislation risks sidelining socially and economically backward communities if internal quotas are not clearly defined.

The MP demanded sub-reservations within women’s quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Dalits, tribal communities, and religious minorities. According to him, representation must reflect India’s social diversity rather than benefiting only politically dominant groups.

Also Read: PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds 

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Tags: Pappu YadavPappu Yadav mpPappu Yadav parliament speechPappu Yadav porn parliament speechParliamentpornporn sitepurnia mpwomen reservation bill

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‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

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‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch
‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch
‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch
‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

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