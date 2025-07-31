Home > India > Saffron Terror Narrative Collapsed: BJP Demands Apology From Congress After Malegaon Blast Verdict

An NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded, killing six people and injuring over a hundred. The court said that noting there was “no reliable and cogent evidence” against them.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 31, 2025 21:12:00 IST

An NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded, killing six people and injuring over a hundred.

The court, while delivering the verdict, said that noting there was “no reliable and cogent evidence” against them.

The judgment came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that a Hindu can never be a terrorist and hit out at the Congress for coining the phrase “Hindu terror” post-2008 Mumbai terror attack.

As soon as the verdict was delivered, the BJP leaders started demanding an apology for coining the phrase ‘Hindu terror’, saying that the ‘Hindu terror’ theories failed following the special court order.

How BJP leaders And Accused In Malegaon Blast Case Reacted After Verdict

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, hailed the verdict, stating that he is extremely grateful to the country and those who stood by him.

The lawyer of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur also said that it has now been proven that nothing like “saffron terrorism” exists.

Following the verdict, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Congress for using terms like “Hindu terrorism”.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also welcomed the verdict, saying that innocent people were held in jail for an “extremely long time”.

After the verdict, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran BJP leader Umar Bharati broke down in tears after the NIA court acquitted all seven accused.

Opposition Pushed For Appeal Against The Order In Supreme Court 

However, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed disappointment over the acquittal of all accused, saying that it would be a hypocrisy if the Maharashtra government did not go to the Supreme Court against the verdict.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath stated that those affected will likely “appeal the decision”. 

ALSO READ: 2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA Court acquits Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit and other accused

