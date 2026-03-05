LIVE TV
Home > India > Saleem Wastik's Latest Health Update: Ex-Muslim YouTuber, Who Got Stabbed Near Home, Regains Consciousness In Hospital, See Video Here!

Saleem Wastik’s Latest Health Update: Ex-Muslim YouTuber, Who Got Stabbed Near Home, Regains Consciousness In Hospital, See Video Here!

YouTuber Saleem Wastik, known for his outspoken views and TV debate appearances, has regained consciousness after surviving a brutal knife and hammer attack at his Ghaziabad home.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 5, 2026 19:49:37 IST

Saleem Wastik’s Latest Health Update: Salim Wastik barely made it out alive after a vicious attack in Uttar Pradesh. Two men, identified as Zeeshan and Gulfam, went after him with a knife and a hammer, leaving him badly hurt.

Saleem Wastik  Regains Consciousness In Hospital

Police jumped into action right away. Later, both suspects died in separate shootouts with the police as they tried to run. Officers said the men fired first, so they shot back.

People around the area are watching the case closely. Investigators are still digging into what drove the attack and how things got so violent in the first place.

What happened with Saleem Wastik? 

Saleem Wastik, a well-known YouTuber who openly calls himself an ex-Muslim and often appears on TV panel debates, was brutally attacked last week in his home in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Two men stabbed him multiple times, leaving him fighting for his life. The whole thing was caught on CCTV. In the footage, you see the two attackers, Zeeshan and his brother Gulfam, walking right into Saleem’s house wearing kurta pyjamas and jackets.

They kept their helmets on the whole time. They didn’t waste a second. As Saleem sat on his sofa, watching something on his phone, they rushed at him and started stabbing him.

The video is almost four minutes long, and honestly, it’s hard to watch. Blood stains quickly appeared on the floor as the two men attacked Saleem. You can clearly hear them shouting, “You are insulting our Prophet, you are insulting our Lord.”

The attack was vicious. Saleem ended up with serious wounds on his neck, abdomen, and ear. Police said they even tried to slit his throat.

Neighbours and his family didn’t hesitate. They rushed him to the closest hospital, but his injuries were so bad he was moved to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, where doctors are still treating him.

Saleem’s son, Usman, filed a case with the police. Both attackers had bounties of Rs 1 lakh on their heads. Police later tracked them down in separate encounters. Zeeshan died on March 1, and Gulfam died from his injuries two days later.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke out after the attack: “Those who play with law and order will not be spared. There is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh, and the law will take its course.” 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 7:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS