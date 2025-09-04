LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Flags Illegal Tree Cutting In Flood Areas; SG Says Nature Is Hitting Back

SC Flags Illegal Tree Cutting In Flood Areas; SG Says Nature Is Hitting Back

Notices have been issued to Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir by the Supreme Court over the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)
Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: September 4, 2025 15:18:50 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir over the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods. A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai expressed serious concern, noting that ‘we have seen unprecedented rains and flooding.’ CJI Gavai observed that prima facie it appears to be a case of large-scale illegal felling of trees in the hilly regions. 

Referring to media reports and videos showing huge numbers of timber logs washed down by floodwaters in Himachal Pradesh, the Court said this indicated possible human-made aggravation of the natural disaster. The bench directed the states to file their responses within three weeks. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take note of the issue.  CJI said: ‘This appears to be a very serious matter.’

The Court also took a stern view of reports showing logs floating in floodwaters across Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. CJI warned that indiscriminate interference with nature was proving dangerous. SG Mehta said: ‘We have interfered with nature so much that now it is giving back.’ Authorities in Jammu Division of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered closure of all government and private schools on September 4.

The order was issued after heavy rainfall and weather alerts in the region. Continuous rains have triggered landslides in several hilly areas. Normal life has been disrupted due to the weather conditions. The Punjab government said on Thursday that 37 people have died in floods. The deaths happened in different parts of the state. In Delhi, the Yamuna river’s water level reached 207.48 metres on Thursday morning.

The river was swollen due to heavy rains. Floodwater from the river continued to enter nearby areas. From August 1 to September 1, heavy rains in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir caused rivers and rivulets to swell.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh: State Declared Disaster Hit By The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Due To Damage By Natural Disasters

Tags: CJI BR GavaiNorth India floodsSolicitor General Tushar Mehta

SC Flags Illegal Tree Cutting In Flood Areas; SG Says Nature Is Hitting Back

