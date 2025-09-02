LIVE TV
Home > India > Himachal Pradesh: State Declared Disaster Hit By The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Due To Damage By Natural Disasters

Himachal Pradesh: State Declared Disaster Hit By The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Due To Damage By Natural Disasters

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, on September 1, 2025 has declared in the state assembly that Himachal Pradesh has been announced disaster-hit.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo Credit- x.com/CMOFFICEHP)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 2, 2025 17:12:26 IST

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on September 1, 2025 has declared in the state assembly that Himachal Pradesh has been announced disaster-hit. The Himachal Pradesh CM said that this has been done due to the extensive damage caused by cloudburst, flash floods and landslides over the past few weeks. In August 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, there was 68 per cent more rainfall in Himachal Pradesh than normal across the state and has been registered the 9th-highest August rainfall since 1901 and the highest since 1949. Maximum rainfall has been recorded in Kullu in August at 165 per cent above normal when compared district wise as reported in the ANI. 

How many people have been reported dead due to continuous rainfall in Shimla?

Officials said on September 1, 2025, Monday that three people have died in Shimla district. According to the officials, they lost their lives because of continuous heavy downpours in the region for the past 24 hours. Officials said that due to this, damage in property and disruption in essential services, has also been recorded.

Punjab also facing the brunt of floodwaters

Punjab is also reeling under the worst flood disasters in the recent decades which has left 1,000 people and lakhs of villages devastated. Officials said that due to the devastating floods in Punjab, 29 people have died in Pathankot with the maximum casualties reported in the Pathankot district. Officials added that this has also impacted the lives of more than 2.56 lakh people. Post his return to Delhi from the SCO Summit in China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening has spoken to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. PM Narendra Modi has inquired from the Punjab CM about the flood situation and has also assured him of every support needed as reported in the PTI. 

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir has also witnessed fresh rains.

Also read: Himachal Monsoon: 310 Dead, Rs 2.45 Lakh Crore Loss as Landslides, Floods, and Road Accidents Devastate State

Tags: Himachal Pradesh disaster hitHimachal Pradesh flash floodsHimachal Pradesh news

QUICK LINKS