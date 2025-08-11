LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process

SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process

The Supreme Court struck down the Army’s gender-based JAG vacancies, terming them discriminatory, ordered a unified merit list for all candidates, and directed commissioning of one petitioner while denying relief to another.

SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry (Image Credit: Pinterest)
SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Published: August 11, 2025 15:48:00 IST

In an important judgement promoting gender equality in the armed forces, the Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Indian Army’s policy of reserving certain vacancies in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Entry Scheme exclusively for men.

The bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan called it ‘arbitrary and discriminatory.’

The Supreme Court was hearing a writ petition filed by two women aspirants, who had challenged the disproportionate allocation of vacancies between male and female candidates.

The petitioners contended that reserving 6 seats for men and only 3 for women was discriminatory and violated the right to equality under the Constitution.

The Apex Court upheld the contention partially and directed the Union government to commission Petitioner 1 into the JAG department. 

However, the Court found Petitioner 2 ineligible for any relief.

The court observed that true gender neutrality under the 2023 recruitment rules demands that the most meritorious candidates be selected, regardless of gender.

Justice Manmohan stated, ‘No nation can be secure if such policies are followed.’

The Court ordered the Union to conduct future recruitment through a single, combined merit list for all candidates, men and women alike.

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process
SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process
SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process
SC Slams Gender Bias In Army JAG Entry, Orders Equal Recruitment Process

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?