School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

When people look back at their memorable moments spent in childhood, most of them fondly remember the morning assemblies. These assemblies form an important aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories. These assemblies are a pivotal aspect of any school. They can also turn into a knowledge-sharing session only if the students are willing to share news updates from the different spheres of the news sector.

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs that are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are studying for the government examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: International

Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One Water Crisis in Gaza: Families Risk Illness Amid Scarcity, Heat Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List? Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: National

‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules ‘ECI’s Doors Are Open For Everyone’: Says Gyanesh Kumar On Bihar SIR, Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations ‘Those Who Danced With Constitution Betrayed Baba Saheb Sentiments’: Says PM Modi After Inaugurating Dwarka Expressway, UER-II ‘Lagal Lagal Jhulaniya Ke Dhakka…’ Lalu Yadav’s Funny Speech In ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Business

Air Canada to Resume Flights After Government Orders End to Cabin Crew Strike How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts Apple’s iPhone Production Set To Soar With Foxconn’s ₹25,000 Crore Bangalore Factor PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Sports

Babar Azam Dropped From Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Reason Behind Shocking Snub Anaya Bangar, Daughter Of Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar, All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19? Didn’t Brush For Days: Phil Tufnell Reveals Jack Russell’s Bizarre Method To Psyche Out Opponents Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

