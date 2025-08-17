LIVE TV
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs that are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are studying for the government examinations.

School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 17, 2025 19:38:34 IST

When people look back at their memorable moments spent in childhood, most of them fondly remember the morning assemblies. These assemblies form an important aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories. These assemblies are a pivotal aspect of any school. They can also turn into a knowledge-sharing session only if the students are willing to share news updates from the different spheres of the news sector.

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs that are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are studying for the government examinations. 

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: International

  1. Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One
  2. Water Crisis in Gaza: Families Risk Illness Amid Scarcity, Heat
  3. Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?
  4. Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: National

  1. ‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules
  2. ‘ECI’s Doors Are Open For Everyone’: Says Gyanesh Kumar On Bihar SIR, Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations
  3. ‘Those Who Danced With Constitution Betrayed Baba Saheb Sentiments’: Says PM Modi After Inaugurating Dwarka Expressway, UER-II
  4. ‘Lagal Lagal Jhulaniya Ke Dhakka…’ Lalu Yadav’s Funny Speech In ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Business

  1. Air Canada to Resume Flights After Government Orders End to Cabin Crew Strike
  2. How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts
  3. Apple’s iPhone Production Set To Soar With Foxconn’s ₹25,000 Crore Bangalore Factor
  4. PM Modi Calls For State Cooperation On GST Reforms, Promises ‘Double Benefits’

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Sports

  1. Babar Azam Dropped From Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Reason Behind Shocking Snub
  2. Anaya Bangar, Daughter Of Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar, All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19?
  3. Didn’t Brush For Days: Phil Tufnell Reveals Jack Russell’s Bizarre Method To Psyche Out Opponents
  4. Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates

Tags: ECI, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, school assembly news, Voter Adhikar Rally

School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

