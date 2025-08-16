LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Education > School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates

School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates

When people look back at their memorable moments spent in childhood, most of them fondly remember the morning assemblies. These assemblies form an important aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories. These assemblies are a pivotal aspect of any school. They can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students are willing to share news updates from the different spheres of news sector.

Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo credit- @gagan_shux)
Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo credit- @gagan_shux)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 16, 2025 18:53:00 IST

When people look back at their memorable moments spent in childhood, most of them fondly remember the morning assemblies. These assemblies form an important aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories. These assemblies are a pivotal aspect of any school. They can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students are willing to share news updates from the different spheres of news sector. The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs that are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are studying for the government examinations. 

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: International 

1.    Pakistan: 307 Killed In North West Part Due To Flash Floods 
2.    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Visit India From August 18-20 
3.    Air Canada: Airline Suspends All Operations As More Than 10,000 Flight Attendants Go On Strike
4.    ‘I Am Deeply Saddened…’ Japan PM Express Condolences For Flood Related Deaths In India

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: National

1.    Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi Post His Return To India On August 17
2.    Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?
3.    ‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
4.    ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ To Be Launched By Rahul Gandhi In Bihar On August 17

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Business 

1.    Ratings Of 7 Indian Banks And NBFCs Upgraded By S&P
2.    5-Star Aurika Hotel: Lemon Tree Hotels Subsidiary Wins DDA Bid To Develop Hotel
3.    EPFO Introduces New Rules For Over 27 Crore Users To Link Aadhaar With Their UAN
4.    Apple’s IPhone 17 To Be Launched Worldwide In September 

  School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Sports 

1.    Jacob Bethell Becomes The England’s Youngest Men’s Captain
2.    Australia: Former Captain And Coach Bob Simpson Passes Away At 89
3.    BCCI Introduces ‘Serious Injury Replacement’ Rule In Multi-Day Cricket 
4.    Lionel Messi To Start His Three City Tour In Kolkata On December 12

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines August 14, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat And Other News Updates

Tags: 307 killed in PakistanApple IPhone 17 launchLionel Messi Kolkata city tour

RELATED News

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 17, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1520 Here
Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21
Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 15, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1518 Here

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates
School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates
School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates
School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?