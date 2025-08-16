School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates

When people look back at their memorable moments spent in childhood, most of them fondly remember the morning assemblies. These assemblies form an important aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories. These assemblies are a pivotal aspect of any school. They can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students are willing to share news updates from the different spheres of news sector. The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs that are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are studying for the government examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: International

1. Pakistan: 307 Killed In North West Part Due To Flash Floods

2. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Visit India From August 18-20

3. Air Canada: Airline Suspends All Operations As More Than 10,000 Flight Attendants Go On Strike

4. ‘I Am Deeply Saddened…’ Japan PM Express Condolences For Flood Related Deaths In India

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: National

1. Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi Post His Return To India On August 17

2. Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?

3. ‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

4. ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ To Be Launched By Rahul Gandhi In Bihar On August 17

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Business

1. Ratings Of 7 Indian Banks And NBFCs Upgraded By S&P

2. 5-Star Aurika Hotel: Lemon Tree Hotels Subsidiary Wins DDA Bid To Develop Hotel

3. EPFO Introduces New Rules For Over 27 Crore Users To Link Aadhaar With Their UAN

4. Apple’s IPhone 17 To Be Launched Worldwide In September

School Assembly Headlines, August 17: Sports

1. Jacob Bethell Becomes The England’s Youngest Men’s Captain

2. Australia: Former Captain And Coach Bob Simpson Passes Away At 89

3. BCCI Introduces ‘Serious Injury Replacement’ Rule In Multi-Day Cricket

4. Lionel Messi To Start His Three City Tour In Kolkata On December 12

