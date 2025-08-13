School Assembly News Headlines August 14, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat And Other News Updates

The morning assemblies form an integral aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories when they look back at their school life. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different spheres of society. The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs at a very young age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are preparing for the competitive examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 14: International

1. 26 Cartel Figures Sent By Mexico To US In Major Deal With Trump Administration

2. Serbia: Dozens Injured In The Anti-Government Protests

3. Overseas Citizen Card Rules Tightened By Ministry of Home Affairs

4. Thailand: Student Assaults Female Teacher Over Marks

School Assembly Headlines, August 14: National

1. Kedarnath Yatra Suspended For 3 Days After Heavy Rainfall Prediction

2. ‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

3. UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Enhanced Security Across All Zoos, National Parks

4. Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15

School Assembly Headlines, August 14: Business

1. DHFL Case: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan And 4 Others Banned By SEBI From Market

2. Paddy, Pulses, Coarse Grains And Oilseeds Increases This Kharif Season: Centre

3. Duty-Free Imports Of Urad Extended By Government Till March 2026

4. GIFT Nifty Shows Positive Alert: Increases By 115 Points

School Assembly Headlines, August 14: Sports

1. Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case: Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar Bail

2. India’s Bid To Host The 2030 Commonwealth Games Approved By IOA

3. West Indies Inflicts Crushing Defeat On Pakistan By 202 Runs In Third One-Day International

4. Full Time Contract Signed By Khalid Jamil As Head Coach

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines Today August 13, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates