School Assembly News Headlines Today August 13, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

The morning assemblies form an integral aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories when they look back at their school life. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge-sharing session only if the students take the initiative to share news updates from the different spheres of society.

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of current affairs at a very young age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are preparing for competitive examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: International

Jordan, Syria & US Discuss Syria’s Reconstruction, Security & Pipeline Revival After Clashes Pak Military Claims 50 Militants Killed in Balochistan Operation Near Afghan Border Iran Says It Made 21,000 Arrests During War With Israel as Nuclear Talks Remain ‘Complicated’ 66 Years On, Melting Antarctic Glacier Reveals Remains of British Researcher Missing Since 1959

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: National

SC to Decide if Convicted Politicians Can Legally Lead Political Parties India, China Set To Resume Direct Flights After 5 Years: Sources RML Hospital Becomes The First Central Government Hospital To Achieve NABH Full Accreditation As Per 5th Edition Standards PM Modi Sends Best Wishes To Participants Of the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: Business

US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10 Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: Sports

Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Karnataka Govt Denies Permission For Matches In Bengaluru Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You

