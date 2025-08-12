LIVE TV
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 13, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today August 13, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of current affairs at a very young age.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 12, 2025 21:23:25 IST

The morning assemblies form an integral aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories when they look back at their school life. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge-sharing session only if the students take the initiative to share news updates from the different spheres of society.

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of current affairs at a very young age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are preparing for competitive examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: International

  1. Jordan, Syria & US Discuss Syria’s Reconstruction, Security & Pipeline Revival After Clashes
  2. Pak Military Claims 50 Militants Killed in Balochistan Operation Near Afghan Border
  3. Iran Says It Made 21,000 Arrests During War With Israel as Nuclear Talks Remain ‘Complicated’
  4. 66 Years On, Melting Antarctic Glacier Reveals Remains of British Researcher Missing Since 1959

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: National

  1. SC to Decide if Convicted Politicians Can Legally Lead Political Parties
  2. India, China Set To Resume Direct Flights After 5 Years: Sources
  3. RML Hospital Becomes The First Central Government Hospital To Achieve NABH Full Accreditation As Per 5th Edition Standards
  4. PM Modi Sends Best Wishes To Participants Of the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: Business

  1. US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices
  2. BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10
  3. Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
  4. Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: Sports

  1. Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards
  2. Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him
  3. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Karnataka Govt Denies Permission For Matches In Bengaluru
  4. Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You     

School Assembly Headlines, August 13: Entertainment

  1. Who Was Nazima? Rajesh Khanna’s Former Co-Star And Arzoo Fame Actress Dies At 77
  2. Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Friends’ Cast Mourned Matthew Perry Long Before His Death- Here’s Why!
  3. Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan
  4. Taylor Swift Announces Exciting News: Singer’s Highly Anticipated 12th Album Is Coming Soon, Sends Fans Into Frenzy
