School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 26): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects, including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies. These assemblies commenced to increase a sense of belongingness amongst the students and to help them get over the stage fear. They can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness.

The content can range from speeches, extempore and the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and sports sectors of society.

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: International

European Union Confronts China On Alleged Human Rights Abuses in Tibet Thailand-Cambodia Tensions: UNESCO Site Caught in Crossfire Amid Escalating Conflict UN Seeks Increase In Gaza Aid as 20 Percent Children Suffering From Starvation India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: National

Odisha Is Going To Be The Textile Hub Of Eastern India: Mohan Charan Majhi Bihar Elections 2025: 7.23 Crore Bihar Electors Express Full Faith In SIR Process, Says ECI SC Declines To Extend Stay On ‘Udaipur Files’, Directs Parties To Delhi HC CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: Business

IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy? Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress MG SELECT Launches First Experience Centre in Delhi: Is This The Future Of Luxury Automotive Innovation? IndiQube Spaces IPO Subscribed 12.33x Day 3: What Was Fueling This Massive Investor Interest?

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: Sports

Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis, Closes in on Sachin Tendulkar’s Test Legacy Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: Entertainment

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s ‘Secrets Of A Mountain Serpent’, Set For Venice Premiere Bigg Boss 19 Countdown Begins: Salman Khan Returns As Host, See Newly-Unveiled Logo Here Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms including ULLU and ALTT for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content

Thought Of The Day:

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. – Mahatma Gandhi

Day of Importance:

July 26 is observed as the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

