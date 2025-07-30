Home > India > Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration

Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration

Security forces pushed back seven Bangladeshi nationals at Sribhumi amid ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration. Two locals were arrested for forging documents to help a Bangladeshi obtain an Indian passport. Assam Police also detained eight youths with fake Indian documents recently.

Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: July 30, 2025 15:30:00 IST

Security forces continued their crackdown on illegal infiltration as seven Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back from Sribhumi in the early hours on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed that the operation was part of an ongoing drive to prevent illegal entry across the border. Authorities have reiterated their firm stance, warning that anyone attempting to infiltrate will be caught and sent back. The information was posted by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media platform X.

The incident highlights the intensified measures being taken to curb cross-border infiltration in the region.

Earlier, two individuals from Assam’s Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district were arrested for allegedly trying to obtain an Indian passport for a Bangladeshi national using forged documents created in the name of a deceased Indian citizen.

The accused, identified as Burhan Uddin and Faizur Rahman, both residents of Patharkandi, were arrested after police detected discrepancies during a routine verification process linked to a passport application filed a few months ago.

According to officials, the passport application had been submitted in the name of one Farooq Ahmed.

Partha Pratim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sribhumi, said the passport application was submitted in the name of Farooq Ahmed.

“The forged documents were allegedly submitted to falsely project a Bangladeshi national as an Indian citizen in order to obtain a passport,” he said.

During verification, it was discovered that all the documents—including a voter ID card, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card—had been fraudulently generated in the name of Farooq Ahmed, who died several years ago.

However, the Bangladeshi national for whom the passport was being secured remains untraced, and police said efforts are underway to locate him.

This incident comes just a day after Assam Police arrested eight Bangladeshi youths at New Bongaigaon railway station for allegedly entering India illegally. They were also found carrying fake Indian documents.

Also Read: Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

Tags: Illegal Bangladeshi

RELATED News

S. Jaishankar Jibes P. Chidambaram, ‘Mai JNU Se Padha Hu, Harvard Kaise Lu?’
NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha
Who Is The Liar, Donald Trump Or PM Modi? Questions Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha, Watch
UNSC Report Confirms TRF Claimed Responsibility For Pahalgam Terror Attack
Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR Soon, Cloudburst Alert In Himachal Pradesh

LATEST NEWS

Abhay Kumar
RBI Mobilises ₹21,000 Crore Via Weekly Treasury Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Demand
Abhay Kant Mishra
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration
Sonu Nigam’s Turns 52! Bollywood Singer Reveals His Birthday Wish
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round
Abhash Kumar Jha
Global Trade On Edge: China-US Talks End Without Tariff Deal Ahead Of August Deadline
Tsunami Scare In Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, And Katy Perry Luxury Properties At Risk After Alert
Abdul Shalik
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?