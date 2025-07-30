Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration

Security forces continued their crackdown on illegal infiltration as seven Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back from Sribhumi in the early hours on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed that the operation was part of an ongoing drive to prevent illegal entry across the border. Authorities have reiterated their firm stance, warning that anyone attempting to infiltrate will be caught and sent back. The information was posted by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media platform X.

The incident highlights the intensified measures being taken to curb cross-border infiltration in the region.

Earlier, two individuals from Assam’s Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district were arrested for allegedly trying to obtain an Indian passport for a Bangladeshi national using forged documents created in the name of a deceased Indian citizen.

The accused, identified as Burhan Uddin and Faizur Rahman, both residents of Patharkandi, were arrested after police detected discrepancies during a routine verification process linked to a passport application filed a few months ago.

According to officials, the passport application had been submitted in the name of one Farooq Ahmed.

Partha Pratim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sribhumi, said the passport application was submitted in the name of Farooq Ahmed.

“The forged documents were allegedly submitted to falsely project a Bangladeshi national as an Indian citizen in order to obtain a passport,” he said.

During verification, it was discovered that all the documents—including a voter ID card, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card—had been fraudulently generated in the name of Farooq Ahmed, who died several years ago.

However, the Bangladeshi national for whom the passport was being secured remains untraced, and police said efforts are underway to locate him.

This incident comes just a day after Assam Police arrested eight Bangladeshi youths at New Bongaigaon railway station for allegedly entering India illegally. They were also found carrying fake Indian documents.

Also Read: Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts