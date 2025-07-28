Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

The security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the hill districts of Manipur on Monday, July 28. Security forces, including personnel from the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), have successfully conducted extensive search operations in the hill districts of Manipur over the last few days.

As per sources, a significant cache of arms and ammunition were hidden at several places in a series of operations in Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Kangpokpi, Chandel and Tengnoupal.

These joint operations, which involved teams from the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army, and CAPFs, have resulted in the successful recovery of a large number of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike materials, contributing to the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

Weapons Recovered (Total: 155 Nos.):

AK Series: 08

INSAS: 02

SLR: 01

Sniper (with telescope): 01

M4 Rifle: 01

303 Rifle: 02

Carbine: 04

12 Bore: 14

9mm Pistol: 08

.22 Rifle: 01

Gren LR: 01

Single Barrel Rifle: 05

SBBL: 05

Bolt Action Rifle: 01

Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifle: 01

Shotgun: 14

Lathode: 04

Ammunition Recovered (Total: 1652 Nos.):

IEDs: 39

Hand Grenades: 13

Assorted Ammunitions: 1600

Other Items:

Binoculars: 04

Communication Sets: 15

Telescopes: 01

Manipur Police has continued its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles. On 26.07.2025, Manipur Police detained 11 nos. of vehicles for violating various traffic rules such as driving without procuring Registration Certificate (RC) document, absence of number plates on the vehicles etc. Further, tinted films from 12 nos. of vehicles were removed.

On 26.07.2025, Manipur Police apprehended 02 (two) individuals from Mantripukhri area under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district:

(i) Thangjam Arbin Singh (28) of Sagolband Thangjam Leikai, Imphal West district and

(ii) Keisham Santa Meetei (40) of Kangsoibi Mapal, Bishnupur district.

From their possession, a large consignment numbering a total of 16,073 (sixteen thousand and seventy three) bottles of IMFL of assortment of brands were seized. The approximate monetary value of the seized illicit liquor is estimated to be Rs. 55,00,000/- (fifty five lakhs).

On 27.07.2025, Manipur Police arrested 03 (three) active cadres of KCP (Apunba City Meitei) from different locations in Imphal East district:

(i) Phijam Joychandra Meitei @ Amuyaima (35) of Sekta Mayai Leikai, Lamlai PS, Imphal East district,

(ii) Oinam Nitranjit Singh (21) of Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai, Singjamei PS, Imphal West district,

(iii) Soram Abungcha Meitei (39) of Pourabi Makha Leikai, Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district.

The first two cadres were arrested from Huidrom village after they were intercepted en route to a brick field to collect extortion money. Their accomplice, the third cadre was later arrested from Kairang Maning Leikai upon their disclosure.

From their possession, the following items were seized:

(i) 01 (one) no. of scooter Vespa,

(ii) 02 (two) nos. of mobile phones,

(iii) 01 (one) no. of wallet containing a sum of Rs. 700/- and

(iv) 03 (three) nos. of ID cards.

The Manipur Police remains committed to maintaining coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a focused and sustained manner.

The ultimate goal remains the restoration of normalcy, maintaining public order, and protecting the property and lives of all citizens.

