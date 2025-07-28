Home > India > Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

On July 28, 2025, security forces in Manipur recovered 155 weapons, 1,652 rounds of ammunition, and explosives during joint operations across hill districts. The police also seized illegal alcohol and arrested three KCP cadres involved in extortion.

Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: July 28, 2025 16:24:00 IST

The security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the hill districts of Manipur on Monday, July 28. Security forces, including personnel from the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), have successfully conducted extensive search operations in the hill districts of Manipur over the last few days. 

As per sources, a significant cache of arms and ammunition were hidden at several places in a series of operations in Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Kangpokpi, Chandel and Tengnoupal. 

These joint operations, which involved teams from the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army, and CAPFs, have resulted in the successful recovery of a large number of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike materials, contributing to the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the region. 

Weapons Recovered (Total: 155 Nos.):

  • AK Series: 08
  • INSAS: 02
  • SLR: 01
  • Sniper (with telescope): 01
  • M4 Rifle: 01
  • 303 Rifle: 02
  • Carbine: 04
  • 12 Bore: 14
  • 9mm Pistol: 08
  • .22 Rifle: 01
  • Gren LR: 01
  • Single Barrel Rifle: 05
  • SBBL: 05
  • Bolt Action Rifle: 01
  • Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifle: 01
  • Shotgun: 14
  • Lathode: 04
  • Ammunition Recovered (Total: 1652 Nos.):
  • IEDs: 39
  • Hand Grenades: 13
  • Assorted Ammunitions: 1600
  • Other Items:
  • Binoculars: 04
  • Communication Sets: 15
  • Telescopes: 01

Manipur Police has continued its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles. On 26.07.2025, Manipur Police detained 11 nos. of vehicles for violating various traffic rules such as driving without procuring Registration Certificate (RC) document, absence of number plates on the vehicles etc. Further, tinted films from 12 nos. of vehicles were removed.

On 26.07.2025, Manipur Police apprehended 02 (two) individuals from Mantripukhri area under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district:

(i) Thangjam Arbin Singh (28) of Sagolband Thangjam Leikai, Imphal West district and
(ii) Keisham Santa Meetei (40) of Kangsoibi Mapal, Bishnupur district.

From their possession, a large consignment numbering a total of 16,073 (sixteen thousand and seventy three) bottles of IMFL of assortment of brands were seized. The approximate monetary value of the seized illicit liquor is estimated to be Rs. 55,00,000/- (fifty five lakhs).

On 27.07.2025, Manipur Police arrested 03 (three) active cadres of KCP (Apunba City Meitei) from different locations in Imphal East district:

(i) Phijam Joychandra Meitei @ Amuyaima (35) of Sekta Mayai Leikai, Lamlai PS, Imphal East district,
(ii) Oinam Nitranjit Singh (21) of Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai, Singjamei PS, Imphal West district,
(iii) Soram Abungcha Meitei (39) of Pourabi Makha Leikai, Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district.

The first two cadres were arrested from Huidrom village after they were intercepted en route to a brick field to collect extortion money. Their accomplice, the third cadre was later arrested from Kairang Maning Leikai upon their disclosure.

From their possession, the following items were seized:
 (i) 01 (one) no. of scooter Vespa, 
(ii) 02 (two) nos. of mobile phones, 
(iii) 01 (one) no. of wallet containing a sum of Rs. 700/- and 
(iv) 03 (three) nos. of ID cards.

The Manipur Police remains committed to maintaining coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a focused and sustained manner.

The ultimate goal remains the restoration of normalcy, maintaining public order, and protecting the property and lives of all citizens.

Also Read: Manipur: Union HM Amit Shah Lauded By BJP Leader For Prompt Action

Tags: manipur

RELATED News

Who Is Satyendra Kumar? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Emerging Regional Leader from Khagaria
Bihar Elections 2025: What We Know About The Life of Buxar Candidate Surendra Singh
Who Is Anish Krishna Dwivedi? A Glimpse Into The Gopalganj Candidate’s Political Journey
Who Is Shila Debi? Here’s A Glimpse Into The 2005 Patna West Candidate’s Political Journey
Rabri Devi: Bihar’s First Woman Chief Minister And RJD Stalwart

LATEST NEWS

Iran Plans Regional Rail Connectivity with Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan
Drew McIntyre’s SummerSlam Future Uncertain After Passport Issue Strands Him in England
Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter’s Offer To Draw
Granit Xhaka Deal Lives On As Leverkusen Name Their Price
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?
Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts
Ed Sheeran’s 2026 Loop Tour Hits Australia & New Zealand: How To Get Tickets
Chhavi Mittal Breaks Silence On Post-Cancer Body: Flaws Aren’t Failures , They Are Proof I Fought And Survived
Rabri Devi: Bihar’s First Woman Chief Minister And RJD Stalwart
Debate On Operation Sindoor In Parliament: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Asks Government How Terrorists Reached Pahalgam
Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts
Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts
Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts
Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition By Security Forces From Hill Districts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?