Shani Amavasya 2025: Auspicious Time, Rituals, and Spiritual Importance

It is the Saturday (Shani) Amavasya, an important day on the Hindu calendar observed when the moon phase is Amavasya. People of the religious province take great issue on the day as it is also a day to achieve blessings and pay obeisance to Lord Shani (Saturn) besides participating in rituals to overcome any adverse effects of the planet.

Panchang predicts that the Amavasya tithi will commence on August 22 at 5:32 PM and will come to an end at 6:15 PM on August 23. This renders the whole day of August 23 favorable to such Pujas as in honor of Shani Dev, and spiritual ancestral rites like Pitru Tarpan.

Astrologers opine that Shani puja, lamp illumination by using sesame oil, offering of black sesame seeds, praying of Shani mantra are some of the options which can mitigate the ill effects of Saturn. Followers also take fasts, perform visits to the Shani temples and give black cloth, sesame, and iron to the poor.

The day can also be characterized as the appropriate day of charity and religion. In understanding as per tradition, the Amavasya is probably the best way to remember the ancestors, to offer them, and to pray to them about getting peace from the dead. Such rituals are supposedly even more applicable on Shani Amavasya.

Although the day is auspicious to worship and make donations, astrologers warn that new things should be started or major decisions regarding finances take place during Amavasya. It should not be oriented to forgetting about spiritual manipulation and restraint but rather to spiritual practices, restraint, and devotion.

The convergence of Shani Amavasya with the weekend is seeing special prayers being performed in temples across the country with large amounts of devotees making trips. The event is a reminder of how rich the culture of the old Indian calendar can be and how humans need to focus on planetary impact, while maintaining a spiritual ethic.

