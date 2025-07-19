‘She Was Denied To Take Exam Even After Full Attendance’: Balasore Victim’s Roommate Reveals HOD’s Shocking Threats |NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, the roommate of the Balasore victim revealed disturbing details of the constant mental and sexual harassment the deceased faced. The victim, a student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, was allegedly threatened by her HOD and barred from appearing in exams.

After enduring prolonged abuse, she set herself ablaze and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. A UGC fact-finding team has now arrived in Balasore to probe the matter. The professor involved in the case has now been arrested. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a four-member committee to probe into case.

She Was Facing Mental Harassment: Balasore Victim’s Roommate

Explaining the incident what led to her death, Shivani Das, who was the roommate of the victim in the Balasore self-immolation case, said, that, “She was facing mental harassment.”

She added that when the first semester exam came, the notice came out, saying nine students won’t be able to take the exam. On the complaint, the teacher replied, “Your attendance is just five or six. You barely came to class.”

They wrote an undertaking and got permission. She said she would also write an undertaking and asked them to give her permission too. The sir said no, you already have an admission certificate, and you still have your side, so you won’t be given permission, she further said.

Denied To Take 1st Sem Exam

She said that then she went through their elder brother and filed a complaint with the principal. But some time passed and nothing was done. After that he went to the MP and even tweeted about it on social media. Then, on the 12th, the day the incident happened, he went to a meeting at the college. She set herself on fire by pouring petrol on herself, before she took this step.

The victim roommate said, “I want to say that such problems and accidents shouldn’t happen. There should be some kind of ritual or system in place so that every girl and boy going to school or college can study safely and build their future.”

