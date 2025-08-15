Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025: When Is Krishna Janmashtami? Check Date, Rituals, Fasting Food, Astrological Significance

Out of all the vibrant Hindu festivals, have you ever wondered why Shri Krishna Janmashtami holds such a special place in the hearts of Indian Hindus?

It celebrates the birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Krishna, and is believed to mark the shift from Dwapara Yuga to Kali Yuga in Hindu mythology. Across India, this festival lights up every corner with colorful decorations, fasting rituals, and delicious foods said to be Krishna’s favorites. Have you ever seen how lovingly people worship Shree Krishna as a child? Many celebrate his birth by placing an idol of ‘Laddoo Gopala’ in their homes, pouring all their love and trust into him. Isn’t it amazing how a single day can bring such joy, devotion, and unity to millions.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date And Time

The auspicious day for devotees, Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated according to the calender that Hindus follow, Panchang, which tells that the the janmashtmi shall be done during the auspicious Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and Rohini Nakshatra, the believed time of Lord Krishna’s birth at midnight.

This year, however, the Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra fall on different days, creating a unique situation. Astrology dictates that when such a mismatch occurs, the festival is observed on the day of Ashtami Tithi.

In 2025, the Ashtami Tithi starts at 11:49 pm on August 15 and lasts until 9:34 pm on August 16, while Rohini Nakshatra begins later at 4:38 am on August 17 and continues until 3:17 am on August 18.

Therefore, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16, a Saturday, as per the Udaya date. Both Smarta and Vaishnava will observe this holy festival on this day, marking a significant moment of devotion and celebration in honor of Lord Krishna’s divine birth, despite the unusual celestial timing this year.