Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025: When Is Krishna Janmashtami? Check Date, Rituals, Fasting Food, Astrological Significance

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025: When Is Krishna Janmashtami? Check Date, Rituals, Fasting Food, Astrological Significance

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16, with fasting, aarti, and Raasleela. Vrindavan will witness midnight Mangala Aarti at Banke Bihari Temple, embracing unmatched devotion and joy.

The auspicious birth of Shri Krishna is celebrated with immense devotion and joy across the country (Pic: Pinterest)
The auspicious birth of Shri Krishna is celebrated with immense devotion and joy across the country (Pic: Pinterest)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 15, 2025 11:32:00 IST

Out of all the vibrant Hindu festivals, have you ever wondered why Shri Krishna Janmashtami holds such a special place in the hearts of Indian Hindus?

It celebrates the birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Krishna, and is believed to mark the shift from Dwapara Yuga to Kali Yuga in Hindu mythology. Across India, this festival lights up every corner with colorful decorations, fasting rituals, and delicious foods said to be Krishna’s favorites. Have you ever seen how lovingly people worship Shree Krishna as a child? Many celebrate his birth by placing an idol of ‘Laddoo Gopala’ in their homes, pouring all their love and trust into him. Isn’t it amazing how a single day can bring such joy, devotion, and unity to millions.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date And Time

The auspicious day for devotees, Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated according to the calender that Hindus follow,  Panchang, which tells that the the janmashtmi shall be done during the auspicious Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and Rohini Nakshatra, the believed time of Lord Krishna’s birth at midnight. 

This year, however, the Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra fall on different days, creating a unique situation. Astrology dictates that when such a mismatch occurs, the festival is observed on the day of Ashtami Tithi.

In 2025, the Ashtami Tithi starts at 11:49 pm on August 15 and lasts until 9:34 pm on August 16, while Rohini Nakshatra begins later at 4:38 am on August 17 and continues until 3:17 am on August 18.

Therefore, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16, a Saturday, as per the Udaya date. Both Smarta and Vaishnava will observe this holy festival on this day, marking a significant moment of devotion and celebration in honor of Lord Krishna’s divine birth, despite the unusual celestial timing this year.

Rituals Of Krishna Janmashtami:

  • Devotees observe a fast on the day of Krishna Janmashtami.
  • The fast is broken at midnight (12:00 am), believed to be the time of Lord Krishna’s birth.
  • Throughout the day, devotees chant the name of Lord Krishna with devotion.
  • People dress up as baby Krishna and his gopis and perform Raasleela (a traditional dance drama).
  • Devotees perform aarti (ritual worship with light) of the Lord at midnight.
  • Lord Krishna is offered his favourite foods, especially makhan (butter), sweets, and fruits.

What You Should Eat During Krishna Janmashtami

During Janmashtami fast, eat light and sattvic foods, These include 

  • Sago (Sabudana)
  • Fruits
  • Juice
  • Milk and Yogurt
  • Cheese (Paneer)
  • Potato
  • Tomato
  • Dry Fruits

When Will Vrindavan Celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025 in Vrindavan, the place of Lord Krishna’s divine leelas, will be celebrated on August 16, 2025.

The holy city becomes a live show and is believed to come alive with unmatched devotion, music, and festivities as thousands of devotees gather to witness the grand celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

The major highlight of the day, for which devotees gather, is the Mangala Aarti at the iconic Banke Bihari Temple, which is held precisely at 12 midnight, which is the believed time of Lord Krishna’s birth. All the temples will be magnificently and beautifully decorated, bhajans and kirtans will echo through the streets, and the spiritual energy in Vrindavan will be truly mesmerizing. It’s a celebration unlike any other, pure devotion in every corner. 

Tags: Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025: When Is Krishna Janmashtami? Check Date, Rituals, Fasting Food, Astrological Significance

