77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal
Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes Second Indian Astronaut to Receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma

Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes Second Indian Astronaut to Receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, from Lucknow, made history aboard the ISS with Axiom Mission 4, earning the Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, becoming India’s second astronaut to receive this honor.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, earning the Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026 (Pic: Youtube)
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, earning the Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026 (Pic: Youtube)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 26, 2026 11:05:56 IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes Second Indian Astronaut to Receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Gets Ashok Chakra: A Proud Moment for India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made India beam with pride through his journey, which started from Lucknow and ended in outer space. He was born on October 10, 1985, to Shambhu Dayal Shukla, who worked as a government officer, and Asha Shukla, who dedicated her life to home management. He made history as he traveled to the International Space Station through the Axiom Mission 4. The Ashok Chakra, which is India’s most prestigious peacetime award, was presented to him on January 26, 2026, making him the second Indian astronaut to receive this honor. His dedication to his work, his operational abilities, and his bravery show that every small-town person can achieve great things through their efforts.

The Historic Journey Behind Shubhanshu Shukla Becoming Only the Second Indian Astronaut Honored with the Ashok Chakra

Let us begin the exploration. Imagine this: Lucknow produces a small-town boy who takes his first step into space, 41 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma became India’s first astronaut in 1984. Shukla completed his Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) journey to the International Space Station (ISS) through a space mission that required him to perform complex tasks demanding exceptional skill, bravery, and mental toughness.

He executed orbital maneuvers and microgravity operations as the primary mission pilot, where even a minor error could have led to mission failure. The astronauts maintained continuous control of their spacecraft while operating from Earth orbit, extending to distances exceeding 400 kilometers. Shukla navigated through these difficult circumstances, earning the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime military honor, on January 26, 2026.

This story invites us to reflect on how rarely people from small towns achieve global recognition through their accomplishments. Shukla’s journey demonstrates that real courage exists in those who show bravery through their everyday actions. Today, India celebrates a space mission that highlights courage, precision, and the power of dreaming big, even from humble beginnings.

Pioneering ISS Achievement: Shukla made history as the first Indian to set foot on and stay aboard the ISS, spending 18 days in orbit. His mission contributed to advancing India’s presence in human spaceflight.

Strategic National Contribution

  • Conducted around 60 scientific experiments during the mission.

  • Completed seven experiments specifically designated by ISRO.

  • Provided critical data to support India’s upcoming indigenous human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan.

The Only Two Astronaut Ashok Chakra Recipients

  • Rakesh Sharma (1985): Awarded after becoming the first Indian in space aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11 mission.

  • Shubhanshu Shukla (2026): Awarded 41 years later for piloting the SpaceX Dragon “Grace” to the ISS.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 26, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes Second Indian Astronaut to Receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma

QUICK LINKS