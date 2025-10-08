SIA Launches Major Anti-Terror Raids Across Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has launched a widespread anti-terror operation across Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple raids being conducted simultaneously in South, North, and Central Kashmir. The operation is linked to a high-profile terror conspiracy case under FIR No. 01/2025 registered at Police Station CIK/SIA.

According to official sources, teams of SIA officers, assisted by local police and paramilitary forces, raided several locations in Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, and Srinagar in a coordinated crackdown targeting terror associates and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) suspected of aiding Pakistan-based militant outfits.

The searches began early Tuesday morning and continued till late in the afternoon. Officials confirmed that these raids are part of a larger investigation aimed at dismantling sleeper cells and logistical support networks for militants operating in the Valley.

“The operation is based on concrete inputs regarding individuals involved in aiding and abetting terrorism in the region. Several suspects are being questioned, and digital evidence is being collected from multiple locations,” said a senior officer involved in the operation.

Sources said that mobile phones, SIM cards, documents, and electronic devices have been seized from the locations raided, which are now being analyzed for further leads. However, no official confirmation has been given yet about any arrests.

This is part of the SIA’s renewed focus on choking the terror ecosystem by going after its roots OGWs, financiers, and ideological sympathisers. The agency is also working in coordination with central intelligence agencies to track foreign funding and digital communication related to terror networks.

Authorities said more raids are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, and action will be taken against anyone found involved in subversive activities.