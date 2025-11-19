LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Falah University Anunay Sood Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
LIVE TV
Home > India > SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process begins in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India has issued a strong warning about rising fraud calls. Officials said fraudsters are calling citizens and asking for one-time passwords (OTP) by misusing the name of the SIR process.

SIR in West Bengal
SIR in West Bengal

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 19, 2025 11:35:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

As the process of SIR has started in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India has issued a strong warning against  fraudsters calling people and asking for one-time passwords (OTP) by using the name of the SIR process. 

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal has signed a notice that clearly states the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and the National Election Commission do not ask for any OTP for the SIR process. The notice also confirms that no OTP is needed for any correction in the voter list.

People across the state recently reported that they received OTPs claiming to be from the Election Commission for SIR verification. Several citizens said they shared these OTPs after believing the messages were official. Police officers said a gang is attempting to cheat people and earn money through dishonest methods. The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal has warned all citizens not to share any OTP with unknown callers. Officials also said no one will ask for an OTP on any mobile number for any work related to the SIR or voter list revision process.

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

The National Election Commissioner recently held a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers of 12 states to review the progress of the SIR. The Commissioner asked West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, to submit a detailed report on the ongoing work in the state.

 Commission sources said the National Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the progress so far. Officials also said the distribution of SIR forms from door to door is nearly complete. The Commissioner has directed officials to finish uploading the forms as quickly as possible to ensure timely completion of the process.

How Citizens Can Report SIR-Related Complaints

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal has set up a dedicated system for citizens to file complaints during the SIR. If any person does not receive an SIR form, they can register their complaint through the official contact numbers. The office has released WhatsApp numbers, email IDs, and telephone numbers for easy communication.

Complaints can be sent through WhatsApp at 9830078250. People can also call 1950 or 22310850 to report issues. The system aims to ensure that citizens receive full support throughout the SIR process.

It must be known that West Bengal Assembly Election is expected to be held in Mrach – April 2026. ECI is yet to announce the elction date. 

Must Read: Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 11:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SIRwest bengal

RELATED News

Who Is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui? From Lecturer To Al Falah University Founder, His Chequered Past, Now Arrested By ED For Money Laundering

PM Kisan 21st Installment: Big Relief For Farmers, Installment Hits Bank Accounts Today- Here Are The Key Details

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

LATEST NEWS

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Reveal Baby Name ‘Neer’: Here’s What The Beautiful Name Really Means

Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? 8-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed in Horror Sydney Crash

HURRY! This Is The Perfect Time To Buy Gold & Silver As Prices Dip- Here’s What’s Happening In The Market

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Man Run Over By Truck As Locals Walk Past, ‘Has Humanity Completely Died?’

Box Office Collection: De De Pyaar De 2 vs Kaantha vs The Girlfriend – Who’s Leading?

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Advance the Future of Smart Mobility

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

Delhi Couple’s Dangerous Stunt Of Car-Roof Kiss Goes Viral, But Police Intervention Brings Unexpected Trouble For Them, WATCH

Few Weeks to Go: Zak Doors & Windows Expo 2025 Set to Showcase Practical, Future-Ready Solutions for India’s Evolving Building Industry

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification
SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification
SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification
SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

QUICK LINKS