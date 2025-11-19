SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

As the process of SIR has started in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India has issued a strong warning against fraudsters calling people and asking for one-time passwords (OTP) by using the name of the SIR process.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal has signed a notice that clearly states the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and the National Election Commission do not ask for any OTP for the SIR process. The notice also confirms that no OTP is needed for any correction in the voter list.

People across the state recently reported that they received OTPs claiming to be from the Election Commission for SIR verification. Several citizens said they shared these OTPs after believing the messages were official. Police officers said a gang is attempting to cheat people and earn money through dishonest methods. The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal has warned all citizens not to share any OTP with unknown callers. Officials also said no one will ask for an OTP on any mobile number for any work related to the SIR or voter list revision process.

The National Election Commissioner recently held a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers of 12 states to review the progress of the SIR. The Commissioner asked West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, to submit a detailed report on the ongoing work in the state.

Commission sources said the National Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the progress so far. Officials also said the distribution of SIR forms from door to door is nearly complete. The Commissioner has directed officials to finish uploading the forms as quickly as possible to ensure timely completion of the process.

How Citizens Can Report SIR-Related Complaints

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal has set up a dedicated system for citizens to file complaints during the SIR. If any person does not receive an SIR form, they can register their complaint through the official contact numbers. The office has released WhatsApp numbers, email IDs, and telephone numbers for easy communication.

Complaints can be sent through WhatsApp at 9830078250. People can also call 1950 or 22310850 to report issues. The system aims to ensure that citizens receive full support throughout the SIR process.

It must be known that West Bengal Assembly Election is expected to be held in Mrach – April 2026. ECI is yet to announce the elction date.

