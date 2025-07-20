LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Home > India > Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot

Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot

In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, the mysterious death of Karan Dev, initially believed to be electrocution, has been exposed as a planned murder. Police arrested his wife and cousin after discovering Instagram chats detailing how they sedated and electrocuted him. The family uncovered the evidence after cremation. Investigation is ongoing into motives.

Delhi electrocution case turns out to be pre-planned murder by wife and cousin.
Delhi electrocution case turns out to be pre-planned murder by wife and cousin.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 10:37:50 IST

A chilling murder in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar that was initially dismissed as a tragic electrocution has now taken a dark turn. 36-year-old Karan Dev, declared dead on July 13, was allegedly killed by his wife and cousin, in what police say was a premeditated murder staged to look like an accident.

The accused Karan’s wife Sushmita and his paternal cousin Rahul have been arrested by Delhi Police after damning evidence surfaced in the form of WhatsApp and Instagram chats detailing the murder plot. Both face charges of murder under relevant sections of the IPC.

Shocking Discovery After Cremation

According to Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh, Karan was brought dead to a hospital in Janakpuri, and Sushmita claimed he was electrocuted at home. “Though the family initially refused a post-mortem, we proceeded with it due to the unnatural circumstances,” Singh said.

It wasn’t until July 16, three days after the cremation, that Karan’s younger brother Kunal Dev stumbled upon disturbing chats between Sushmita and Rahul. The messages revealed a step-by-step discussion of the plan to kill Karan using sleeping pills and electric shock.

Premeditated Plot Revealed Through Chats

The chat records are horrifying. On the night of July 12, Sushmita allegedly spiked Karan’s dinner with 15 sleeping pills. When Karan did not fall unconscious as expected, she messaged Rahul:
“Check once how long it takes to die after taking the medicine. It’s been three hours… and no death yet. What should we do?” — Instagram Chat
Rahul replied:
“If you can’t figure anything out, give him a shock.”

Sushmita reportedly asked how to tie Karan’s hands to administer the shock, and Rahul instructed:
“With tape.”

Throughout the night, she updated him about Karan’s condition stating he was breathing slowly but still alive. Eventually, Karan was electrocuted while sedated, with the intention to make the death appear accidental.

Cover-Up and Arrest

After the act, Sushmita visited her in-laws and told them Karan had suffered an electric shock. The family rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Only after Kunal uncovered the chats did the family confront Sushmita, who confessed, claiming Rahul had been blackmailing her. “She told us after the cremation that she killed Karan because of Rahul,” said Neeru, Karan’s mother, as quoted by The Tribune.

Further interrogation of Rahul confirmed his involvement. Neighbours also reported seeing him near the couple’s apartment that morning, strengthening suspicions.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are now probing deeper into the nature of the relationship between Sushmita and Rahul, and whether financial motives or manipulation were involved. A formal murder case has been registered.

“It was a clear case of murder projected as an accidental death,” DCP Singh concluded.

More News

Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Her Natural Skin On Instagram: ‘100% real, No filters, No fuss & No Botox’
Daniel Rodriguez Edges Kevin Holland in Tactical UFC 318 Battle
India Vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Cancelled! Here’s Why
THEY’RE BACK! Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan Reunite for Shocking Psychological Thriller.
Budget To Brand: Skip Your Goa Trip This Time And Invest In These Smart Business Ideas In 2025, All Under ₹10 Lakh
Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot
BTS’s RM, Suga, And J-Hope Were The Ultimate Hype Men For Groom Kimvenchy, Joyful Moments Melt ARMY Hearts
Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained
AIIMS Patna MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe Launched
Shloka Ambani Reveals All: The Billionaire Wife Shloka Ambani’s Candid Revelations Motherhood And Social Impact
Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot
Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot
Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot
Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?