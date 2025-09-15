Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident
Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident

Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident

Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 04:40:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Navnoor Singh, the son of the man who died in the BMW accident in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, said that his father’s life could have been saved if he had been taken to a superspeciality hospital near the accident site instead of a hospital 20 km away, which had no adequate facility.

“I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents are admitted to New Life Hospital in GTB Nagar,” he told ANI.

“The accident happened around one or 1:30 pm, a girl driving a BMW hit my parents’ motorcycle. There was definitely something wrong, but they were taken to a hospital 20 km away, which had no facilities… My father was declared dead in the hospital, but people there said that death instantly after an accident is very rare… There are many superspeciality hospitals near Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS too, if they had been sent there, he could have been saved,” he added.

He said that New Life Hospital in GTB Nagar belongs to the girl who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

“Those who were in the car have sustained minor injuries and are in the same hospital, but I am not sure if it is from a trusted source. New Life Hospital in GTB Nagar belongs to the girl who was driving the BMW, and her husband was also admitted to the same hospital… My parents were sent to the hospital in a delivery van. When my mother gained consciousness, she was in the passenger seat and looked back to see my father lying down,” he said.

As per the Delhi police, the deceased, who worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Further, the bike-borne couple hit a bus on their left.

According to the police, eyewitnesses stated that a lady was driving the BMW car at the time it collided with the motorcycle. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured to a hospital.

Later, the hospital informed the police that one person had died and another was injured.

The police have seized both vehicles, and the crime team has examined the accident site. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to investigate. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident

Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident

Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident
Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident
Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident
Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident

